Apple releases iOS 18.1.1 ahead of iOS 18.2 launch

Apple has just released iOS 18.1.1 ahead of the launch of iOS 18.2. At this moment, it’s unclear what’s new with this software update besides “bug fixes and improvements.” BGR will let you know once Apple makes it clearer.

iOS 18.1.1 was released a few weeks after iOS 18.1. This software marks the beginning of Apple Intelligence features, as it unlocked new AI capabilities for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 users.

While iOS 18.1.1 is available to all iPhone users, we’re in the middle of the iOS 18.2 beta cycle. This upcoming software update will bring more Apple Intelligence features, including:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; having trouble with the waitlist? Check this;

Genmoji: Create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like "monkey with pink hat" to make an entirely new emoji; here's how to use it;

Image Wand: "Rough sketches can be turned into delightful images, and users can even select empty space to create an image using context from the surrounding area" in the Notes app;

ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn't enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response; if you are tired of Apple Intelligence asking to confirm every prompt, do this;

Create Images expansion: Another Apple Intelligence feature available with iOS 18.2 beta is the ability to create an image when you highlight text in the Notes app.

In addition to these Apple Intelligence functions, which are included with iOS 18.2, Apple continues to add other features during the beta cycle.

All-new Mail app: Mail is introducing new ways for users to manage their inboxes. On-device categorization organizes and sorts incoming emails into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails, Transactions for confirmations and receipts, Updates for news and social notifications, and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons. Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important at the moment.

Change default apps: iOS 18.2 beta lets iPhone users change the Messages and Phone default apps.

iOS 18.2 beta lets iPhone users change the Messages and Phone default apps. Volume Limit: The Settings app now has a new Volume Limit control. This lets you limit how loud your iPhone speakers can play media.

BGR will let you know if we find anything new with iOS 18.1.1. Alongside this software update, Apple has also released macOS Sequoia 15.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1.