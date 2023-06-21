Apple releases iOS 16.5.1 with bug fixes for your iPhone

Last week, BGR reported that Apple could release iOS 16.5.1 as soon as possible. Now, the Cupertino firm has released this software update with bug fixes for iPhone users. This software fixes an issue that prevented charging with the Lightnin to USB 3 Camera Adapter.

Besides that, BGR hopes iOS 16.5.1 fixes some of these iOS 16.5 complaints:

HomeKit users are being annoyed by continuous notifications;

iOS 16.5 causing battery draining issues;

Apple Weather forecast is still not accurate for many users, even though it seems it’s not related to a software update

Wi-Fi for some iPhone users is disconnecting automatically

CarPlay affects skip forward and volume buttons

Spotlight search still lags when trying to search for an app or other information.

Luckily, iOS 16.5.1 fixes them alongside new security patches. Besides this update, Apple is also beta-testing iOS 16.6, which brings Contact Key Verification.

iMessage Contact Key Verification is a feature announced by the company at the end of 2022. While Apple has already rolled out Security Keys for Apple ID and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud during the iOS 16 cycle, the firm still had to release that other function.

For those unaware, iMessage Contact Key Verification lets users verify if they are communicating only with whom they intend. This is especially helpful for journalists, human rights activists, and government members.

Apple says that “conversations between users who have enabled iMessage Contact Key Verification receive automatic alerts if an exceptionally advanced adversary, such as a state-sponsored attacker, were ever to succeed breaching cloud servers and inserting their own device to eavesdrop on these encrypted communications. And for even higher security, iMessage Contact Key Verification users can compare a Contact Verification Code in person, on FaceTime, or through another secure call.”

In addition, Apple is also working on the iOS 17 beta, which is still in the early days of testing. Currently, only developers can take advantage of this build.

BGR will update this article when we learn which bugs Apple is fixing with iOS 16.5.1.