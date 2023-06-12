iOS 16.5.1 could launch soon because Apple needs to fix these iPhone bugs

It’s been almost a month since Apple released iOS 16.5. Although it brought fewer new features, it seems Apple is readying iOS 16.5.1 as it needs to fix some iPhone bugs. According to an insider’s note seen by BGR, the build for this upcoming update is 20F74.

Although it’s unclear when the company will release iOS 16.5.1, this update could come as soon as this week. Users have been reporting issues with iOS 16.5, such as:

HomeKit users are being annoyed by continuous notifications;

iOS 16.5 causing battery draining issues;

Apple Weather forecast is still not accurate for many users, even though it seems it’s not related to a software update

Wi-Fi for some iPhone users is disconnecting automatically

CarPlay affects skip forward and volume buttons

Spotlight search still lags when trying to search for an app or other information.

Since iOS 16.6 is still in beta 2, it seems more likely for Apple to release a small update fixing these bugs with iOS 16.5.1 rather than waiting a few more weeks until it makes iOS 16.6 available to all users.

What could have made Apple delay the introduction of this minor update was the WWDC 2023 keynote last week. Besides the presentation where the company unveiled iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and visionOS, it also introduced several new Macs and its Vision Pro spatial computer.

With that, not only is Apple working on the beta updates for this upcoming software cycle, but it has to deliver iOS 16.6 for iPhone users and iOS 16.5.1 update to users struggling with these bugs. Since Apple engineers get really busy during the WWDC week, it’s only natural that not only did iOS 16.6 beta 3 delayed, but also this iOS 16.5.1 build.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about these future updates.