Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 with fix for HomeKit security flaw

Apple has yet to roll out any big software updates in 2022, but Wednesday was a busy day for new releases. In addition to launching the second betas for iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, Apple also released iOS 15.2.1. This iOS update addresses a vulnerability affecting HomeKit which could allow attackers to send devices into a boot loop. Security researcher Trevor Spiniolas says that he first reported the bug to Apple last August. Apple took minimal action to solve the problem, and so he decided to share his findings with the world on January 1st. That might have prompted Apple to finally fix it.
Apple's release notes for iOS 15.2.1
iOS 15.2.1 contains bug fixes for your iPhone including:
- Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud Link
- Third-party CarPlay apps may not respond to input
Apple also detailed the HomeKit security issue and the fix in an update on its security website:
- Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
- Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted HomeKit accessory name may cause a denial of service
- Description: A resource exhaustion issue was addressed with improved input validation.
Which devices work with the latest update?
iOS 15.2.1 is now available to everyone with a supported iPhone. If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, we put together a full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 ProMax
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (1st generation)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 2
How to download and install iOS 15.1.1 profile
As you know by now, installing an iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install an update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your devices before installing the update. You can never be too careful!