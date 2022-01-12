Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 with fix for HomeKit security flaw

Apple has yet to roll out any big software updates in 2022, but Wednesday was a busy day for new releases. In addition to launching the second betas for iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, Apple also released iOS 15.2.1. This iOS update addresses a vulnerability affecting HomeKit which could allow attackers to send devices into a boot loop. Security researcher Trevor Spiniolas says that he first reported the bug to Apple last August. Apple took minimal action to solve the problem, and so he decided to share his findings with the world on January 1st. That might have prompted Apple to finally fix it.

Apple's release notes for iOS 15.2.1

iOS 15.2.1 contains bug fixes for your iPhone including:

Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud Link

Third-party CarPlay apps may not respond to input

Apple also detailed the HomeKit security issue and the fix in an update on its security website:

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted HomeKit accessory name may cause a denial of service

Description: A resource exhaustion issue was addressed with improved input validation.

Which devices work with the latest update?

iOS 15.2.1 is now available to everyone with a supported iPhone. If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, we put together a full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How to download and install iOS 15.1.1 profile

As you know by now, installing an iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install an update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your devices before installing the update. You can never be too careful!