Apple releases beta 2 of watchOS 11.1, tvOS 18.1, and visionOS 2.1

Apple is focused on releasing Apple Intelligence for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users next month. Even in beta, this AI platform is the company’s hope for the future. In addition to the new beta versions of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, Cupertino is now rolling out beta 2 of watchOS 11.1, tvOS 18.1, and visionOS 2.1.

At this moment, it’s unclear what’s new with watchOS 11.1, tvOS 18.1, and visionOS 2.1. However, Apple has some delayed features for these operating system updates (except watchOS 11) that might be added to the beta cycle in the near future. These are some of them:

tvOS 18 has these features delayed, and tvOS 18.1 beta might add them:

Robot vacuum cleaners are now compatible with the Home app, so they can participate in automation and scenes and can be activated by a user’s voice using Siri.

are now compatible with the Home app, so they can participate in automation and scenes and can be activated by a user’s voice using Siri. Screen savers : Movies and TV screen savers are yet to be added;

: Movies and TV screen savers are yet to be added; 21:9 support: When connecting your Apple TV to a projector, Apple will give you the option to watch content in this frame.

Image source: Apple Inc.

visionOS 2 also lacks one important feature, and visionOS 2.1 beta could add them:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Mac Virtual Display: It will feature a higher resolution and larger size, creating an ultra-wide display equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side.

In addition, a rumor expects Apple to add Apple Intelligence to Apple Vision Pro in 2025. With that, Apple’s spatial computer would be part of this AI platform with the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Cupertino could potentially be waiting for Apple Intelligence to launch and get its best features before expanding to another software.

If Apple adds new features to watchOS 11.1, tvOS 18.1, and visionOS 2.1 in beta 2, we’ll make sure to update this article with the latest features. With these system major updates just released to all users, we can’t wait to see what else Apple has in store for them.

While these updates will likely arrive next month, Apple also might be planning an October event. Below, you can learn everything we expect to see at it.