Apple quietly releases new iPhone 15 cases, but controversial FineWoven material is nowhere to be found

Alongside the new M3 MacBook Air, Apple just released new iPhone 15 cases but with silicone cases only. The controversial FineWoven material is nowhere to be found in this update. Apple has also released new silicone cases for Apple Watches.

The new colors include soft mind, sunshine, light blue, and pink. Apple says these iPhone 15 cases have a “silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 15 Plus, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging every time.” You can purchase them now, with availability in the coming days.

Lack of new FineWoven iPhone 15 cases shows an issue with the material

New Sunshine iPhone 15 case Image source: Apple Inc

BGR extensively covered the controversial iPhone 15 FineWoven case. Apple says it has a durable microtwill with a soft, suedelike feel. Since Cupertino designed this case “with the earth in mind,” it’s made from 68 percent post-consumer recycled content and significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to leather.

Still, since it doesn’t feature a Durable Water Repellent, which often contains poly-fluoroalkyl chemicals (PFAs), this case absorbs every possible liquid it touches. While water dries, if you spill soda or coffee on the FineWoven case, you ruin it.

Most recently, 9to5Mac noticed that Amazon added a warning that this is a “Frequently Returned Item” and that users should read customers’ reviews of this item.

That said, it’s possible that Apple could remove this accessory material in the near future or at least try a second generation. With no FineWoven cases announced after it was first unveiled last year, the company might be trying to avoid new issues with customers by promoting it less.

Still, we have to see what will be the future for other FineWoven accessories, such as AirTag keychains, Apple Watch bands, and so on.