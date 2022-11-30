Apple highlights its products’ accessibility features in new ad

Apple is known to have an open-forwarded approach to accessibility features in its wide range of products. While every WWDC Apple highlights new accessibility functions coming to the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac, today, the company decided to promote some of the features in a new ad.

On its YouTube channel, Apple posted The Greatest ad with Siri giving an audio description of everything happening in the video. As explained above, the ad highlights many accessibilities feature Apple has been offering in the past few years.

The ad starts with a woman lying on the bed. Siri opens the curtains and tells her the weather. The woman with no arms is then seen applying makeup, driving, and operating her iPhone with AssistiveTouch.

A blind musician, for example, uses audio description to identify clothes in a dressing room. At some point, he even uses door detection to detect the stage door he needs to enter.

Another example is a quadriplegic man using his voice to instruct his iPhone to take photos of himself. Later, he uses gestures to edit the images.

Apple also highlights other examples of its accessibility features in this more than two minutes video. Here’s how the Cupertino company describes the ad:

At Apple, we believe accessibility is a human right. Innovative features like Door Detection, Sound Recognition, Voice Control, and more are designed to let you use your devices in ways that work best for you.

If you want to know more about Apple’s accessibility features, you can check the company’s page highlighting all of them for your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch.