Apple headset won’t be your Christmas present, top insider says

As Apple could finally unveil its mixed reality headset during the WWDC 2023 keynote, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says you probably won’t get this device by Christmas – for several reasons.

According to Kuo, mass shipments of Apple’s AR/MR headset device are now expected to begin in late 4Q23 or early 2024. Previously, the headset’s mass shipment could start on 3Q23, so even if Apple is able to release it this year, you will probably not get it this year.

That said, Kuo believes shipments this year will be lower than the market consensus. But even if Apple delivers fewer devices, investors want to discover if the mixed reality headset will be able to convince people that the company’s AR/VR headset device is the next star in consumer electronics.

Rumors say the Mixed Reality headset will show immersive video content, work like an external display for a connected Mac, and even replicate functions of iPhone and iPad. Made with several external cameras, it will be able to analyze a user’s hands and sensors within the gadget’s housing to read eyes.

Previously, Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple would need to be the company that makes Mixed Reality headsets cool, or the industry would fail. This device is expected to cost around $3,000 and feature an iOS-like platform with optimized iPad apps. It could feature a Digital Crown-like button to switch between AR and VR applications, and an external battery can be necessary to use the device.

Alongside the mixed reality headset, Apple is also expected to announce iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, and tvOS 17. New Macs could also be unveiled today, including the 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip and a new Mac Studio with an M2 Ultra processor.

