Apple delivery delays may result from Foxconn closure amid Shenzhen lockdown

Apple just unveiled a series of exciting products during the Peek Performance event last week. The green iPhone 13 models, iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, Mac Studio, and Studio Display are all available for preorder, with Apple deliveries set to begin on March 18th.

That’s the theoretical release date for all the products that Apple unveiled during its March event last week. But a quick check of Apple’s website shows that Mac Studio and Studio Display buyers will experience significant delivery delays for both products. Depending on the model you choose, you might have to wait a month for Apple to ship the device.

While that’s understandable for some of the hottest new products that Apple unveils, customers should be aware that China has imposed new restrictions in regions where the number of COVID-19 cases has been rising. One of them is Shenzhen, where a new lockdown might impact Apple’s ability to manufacture specific products.

How long does Apple delivery take?

If you’ve preordered a brand new product early on the first day of preorders, you should get it on the release date. That would be one week later after placing the order.

Highly coveted items like the newest iPhone usually sell out, leading to delivery delays of several weeks. That’s something that happens annually since Apple always sells out the initial batches. As seen with the Mac Studio desktop, the same might happen with other products during the preorder period.

However, most Apple products will deliver to buyers within a few days when purchasing them after the initial release period. You also have the option of picking up the product from a nearby Apple retail store on the same day of purchase. Not to mention that plenty of stores sell Apple devices.

But the pandemic lockdowns added an extra burden on Apple’s supply chain, on top of peak demand periods. Apple said last fall it would miss out on $6 billion in sales in the December quarter, blaming the component shortages.

Reports showed last year that Apple made considerable efforts to ensure it could mass-produce and deliver tens of millions of iPhone 13 units. But overall, Apple wasn’t spared, experiencing manufacturing and delivery delays for other products.

The new Shenzhen lockdown

The US and other western governments have started easing pandemic restrictions, as the number of new cases continues to drop. But China is reimposing lockdowns as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. Shenzhen and Shanghai are subject to a new lockdown as the Chinese government looks to reduce the transmission of the virus.

Per Nikkei Asia, the Shenzhen government will halt public transportation, and nonessential businesses will suspend operations through March 20th. That includes companies like Foxconn, which is Apple’s biggest manufacturing partner. As a result, Apple delivery delays might be expected for some products.

Foxconn announced it will suspend production at the Longhua and Guanlan factories in Shenzhen until further notice. It’s not clear which Apple products are assembled at these two Foxconn plants. Of note, Foxconn manufactures iPhones in Zhengzhou, not Shenzhen.

However, the lockdown will impact manufacturing at other factories that supply components for Apple devices. Nikkei lists some of them, including Foxconn’s touch panel subsidiary, General Interface Solution (GIS) Holding, and printed circuit board maker Unimicron. Both of those companies are part of Apple’s supply chain.

There’s no telling which Apple devices might be impacted by the new restrictions in Shenzhen. Also, it’s unclear whether the local governments will lift the lockdown after March 20th. But if you’re planning on buying new Apple products in the near future, you shouldn’t lose sight of the risk of seeing some delivery delays.

Again, only Mac Studio and Studio Display delivery dates have slipped to April and May as of this writing. But that’s not surprising considering the products just launched. Everything else you can order from Apple should ship to your door fairly quickly right now. That may change soon, however.