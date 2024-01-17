Apple boosts trade-in prices for Samsung Galaxy phones ahead of S24 release

Now and then, Apple adjusts the trade-in value for its products as credits for new purchases at the Apple Store. This time, Apple lowered trade-in prices for some iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac models but offered more money in return for offering your old Galaxy S22.

Interestingly, this change comes as Samsung unveils the new S24 lineup with an AI focus in a Unpacked event in San Francisco. The new prices were spotted by MacRumors, and you can see the highlights below.

The last time Apple changed trade-in prices was in November when it improved old Apple Watch and iPad values. Prior to that, in June, the company increased old iPhone prices as well before the iPhone 15 announcement. Now is not a good time to offer your older Apple device to the company, except if you want to trade in your Galaxy phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Up to $345 (It was $340)

Up to $345 (It was $340) Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: Up to $195 (It was $190)

Up to $195 (It was $190) Google Pixel 6 Pro: Up to $145 (It was $140)

It’s important to note that these are the maximum values users can get for these phones, which means they have to be in perfect condition.

That said, Apple decreased the trade-in value for the iPhone 14, the latest Apple Watch models, and Macs:

iPhone models:

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $620 (It was $650)

Up to $620 (It was $650) iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $520 (It was $570)

Up to $520 (It was $570) iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $450 (It was $470)

Up to $450 (It was $470) iPhone 14: Up to $400 (It was $430)

Apple Watch models:

Apple Watch Ultra: Up to $520 (It was $570)

Up to $520 (It was $570) Apple Watch Series 8: Up to $185 (It was $190)

Up to $185 (It was $190) Apple Watch SE 2: Up to $125 (It was $120)

Up to $125 (It was $120) Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $155 (it was $160)

Mac models:

MacBook Pro: Up to $990 (It was $1,070)

Up to $990 (It was $1,070) MacBook Air: Up to $550 (It was $570)

Up to $550 (It was $570) iMac: Up to $440 (It was $460)

It’s important to note that Apple changes trade-in values prior to and after announcements. Changes may come in the next few weeks, with a spring event rumored to introduce new iPad models.