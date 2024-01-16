Samsung Unpacked 2024: How to watch the Galaxy S24 event

We’re only two weeks into the new year, but the first major smartphone announcement of 2024 is upon us. On Wednesday, January 17, Samsung will host its latest Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, where the company will introduce the Galaxy S24 series. The live stream will kick off at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, but if you’re already set on buying a Galaxy S24, you can reserve your preorder now to receive $50 in Samsung Credit.

As always, you’ll be able to watch the stream on Samsung.com, but we’ll also embed the video stream from YouTube right here as soon as it goes up:

What to expect from the Galaxy S24 event

Galaxy S24, Plus, and Ultra

If you follow tech news at all, you won’t be surprised to learn that the S24 has leaked extensively ahead of its formal unveiling. This year, we expect Samsung to stick with three models: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to a comprehensive leak from December 20, the Galaxy S24 models will be similar to their predecessors, but with a few notable upgrades. For instance, the Galaxy S24 will feature a slightly larger 6.2-inch FHD+ display with 8GB of RAM, a 4,000mAh battery, and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S24+ has a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ display (up from 6.6) with 12GB of RAM, a 4,900mAh battery, and up to 512GB of storage.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Finally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have the same 6.8-inch display and the same RAM, storage, and battery capacity as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The most notable difference will be the titanium shell. All three new models will feature screens with an upgraded peak brightness of 2,600 nits and the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Galaxy AI

Samsung hasn’t confirmed the existence of the Galaxy S24, but the phone maker has hinted at some of its new standout features. Unsurprisingly, AI will take center stage. Samsung describes Galaxy AI as “a comprehensive mobile AI experience, powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI.”

One of Galaxy AI’s abilities is called AI Live Translate Call, which is integrated directly into the phone’s native call feature. While using AI Live Translate Call on a Galaxy S24, audio and text translations will appear in real time as you speak.

Other surprises?

There’s always a chance that we’ll see a new Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab, or a pair of Galaxy Buds at these Unpacked events. Samsung will likely save these reveals for the second half of the year, but keep an eye out for surprises on Wednesday.