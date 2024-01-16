It’s Galaxy S24 week, with Samsung set to unveil its next flagship phone during Wednesday’s Unpacked press conference. As usual with these events, Samsung never reveals the names of the upcoming products, but the teasers are obvious. We’re about to witness the dawn of Galaxy AI, and Samsung’s generative AI can only debut on a device like the next Galaxy S flagships. Add in all the leaks that have Samsung’s Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra surprises, and it’s practically a guarantee: The Galaxy S24 is coming.

So, if Samsung is about to launch flagship devices with better built-in AI features than its predecessors, how much will you have to pay for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy AI? Rumors say Samsung will keep the Galaxy S23 prices in place for another year. That means the company’s new Galaxy AI fetures should not bring price hikes.

However, the Galaxy S24 models will still carry flagship price tags. That’s where Galaxy S24 preorder deals will come in handy.

While they haven’t leaked in full, you can get ahead of Galaxy S24 preorders and already score an extra $50 in savings on top of whatever other preorder deals Samsung is planning. Thanks to Samsung’s typical no-commitment preorder registration process, it should help you save money overall on Galaxy S24 purchases. The catch is that you only have one more day to take advantage of it.

The way the registration preorder process works is pretty simple. You head over to Samsung.com, fill in your details before January 17th, and you’ll score $50 in Samsung credit. This registration will not force you to actually buy one of the three Galaxy S24 models. That’s why you should do this even if you’re not necessarily sure whether or not you want a new Galaxy S24.

You will get the free credit if and when you preorder one of the three devices. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to use the $50 free credit towards those purchases. But you’re obviously going to need some accessories to go along with your new Galaxy S24, like a case. Also, Samsung teases on the deals page that you’ll have other ways of saving big on the Galaxy devices it’s about to unveil:

Reserve to get $50 in Samsung Credit and up to an additional $970 in savings when you preorder the newest phone from Galaxy. ○≡θ

Galaxy S24 and Galaxy AI teaser at CES 2024 featuring Marvel’s Doctor Strange. Image source: Samsung

All those symbols aren’t typos; they lead you to the fine print, which includes text such as this explanation:

≡ During the preorder period, while supplies last, preorder and purchase the latest Galaxy device (s) (“Qualifying Purchase”) on Samsung.com or in the Shop Samsung App and receive a $25 Samsung Credit, $75 Samsung Credit or $100 Samsung Credit (“Gift”) dependent on type of device purchase during preorder. The Gift cannot be applied to the preordered device(s) and must be used at the time of preorder purchase towards purchasing additional eligible products on Samsung.com or in the Shop Samsung App. The Gift can be combined with $50 Samsung Credit (“Reservation Gift”) when you preorder and purchase the reserved device. The Gift is a one-time use e-certificate; when first used, any value not used is lost. The Gift is non-transferable and limited to 1 per Qualifying Purchase. If you return or cancel your purchase, the discount will be forfeit.

As you can see above, you’ll get additional Samsung credit with your purchase. Considering those three values, I’d say they apply to the upcoming Galaxy S24 models, the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and Ultra.

Also, the fine print says you can combine the $50 free credit with the Samsung Credit associated with your purchase. This nets you between $75 and $150 in credit that you can use towards the purchase of other Samsung products, including Galaxy S24 accessories

Considering you might need cases, chargers, and headphones with your new phone purchase, that free credit can come in handy. As the fine print says, you will have to use the free credit at the time of your preorder. The good news is you’ll have plenty of time to choose how to purchase the Galaxy S24 and how to use that free credit.

I didn’t even mention the other savings, as we have no idea what Samsung’s preorder deals are going to be. Rumors tease that a previous Galaxy preorder promotion is coming back, doubling the storage of the handset for free. If you’ve been following Samsung’s Galaxy phones for as long as I have, this deal is to be expected, just like the free credit for preorder registration. Also, you can obviously expect trade-in deals on top of that.