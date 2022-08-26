Apple now paying out $95 million AppleCare settlement – find out if Apple owes you money

In 2016, two consumers filed suit against Apple after the company replaced their damaged iPhones with refurbished models under the AppleCare program. Six years later, that lawsuit is finally wrapping up. As 9to5Mac reports, the $95 million settlement was approved in April, and payments are now going out to eligible Apple customers. If you received a refurbished device from Apple through AppleCare, the company might owe you money.

As the site for the lawsuit notes, Apple’s terms and conditions for AppleCare Protection Plan and AppleCare+ state that the company will repair a covered iPhone or iPad or replace it with a device that was “new or equivalent to new in performance and reliability.”

In some instances, Apple replaces a damaged device with a remanufactured iPhone or iPad. The plaintiffs allege that remanufactured devices are not “equivalent to new in performance and reliability.” Therefore, Apple is in breach of contract, the plaintiffs claim.

Apple denies any wrongdoing but will pay out $95 million to settle the case. The lawyers will take $28.5 million of the settlement fund as attorney’s fees. That leaves about $66 million for class members, who should begin receiving their checks soon.

You are a class member if you bought AppleCare or AppleCare+ on or after July 20, 2012, and you received a remanufactured replacement device on or before September 30, 2021. If both of these apply to you, be on the lookout for your settlement check.

Here’s what the email you’ll receive will look like if you are a class member (via 9to5Mac):

According to our records, you are eligible to receive a payment of $14.45 in the settlement for the matter entitled Maldonado, et al. v. Apple Inc., et al., Case No. 3:16-CV-04067-WHO. As Settlement Administrator for the matter, we’re sending you this courtesy email to inform you that by August 30, 2022, you will receive a payment notification email that contains a link to claim your payment electronically. Once you receive that email, you will have until November 28, 2022 to claim your payment.

The amount you receive will depend on the number of devices Apple replaced.

