Apple announces Beats Fit Pro Alo Yoga special edition earbuds

Today, Beats partnered with Alo Yoga for a new Beats Fit Pro edition. This is the first time in nine months that Beats has unveiled a collab for its Fit Pro earbuds after a fragment version.

This exclusive collaboration blends a glossy black finish with polished chrome-like hits, making these wireless earbuds a natural fit from the studio to the street. With a debossed Alo logo on the right earbud and pearlized “b” logos on both buds, these true wireless earbuds make a chic yet subtle statement, according to a press release.

High-gloss coating infused with shimmering sparkles gives the custom Beats Fit Pro case a liquid metal shine, while the interior features a reflective chrome-like finish.

“The Beats x Alo collaboration felt truly predestined as both Los Angeles hometown brands have made a lasting impact on fitness and culture,” said Chris Thorne, Beats CMO. “Beats and Alo have a shared passion for high-performance products that allow our customers to express their unique and distinct personalities. We’re thrilled to join forces with Alo and bring the perfect tech accessory to the world of fitness.”

What you need to know about Beats Fit Pro

Image source: Beats

Beats Fit Pro was announced in November 2021 – a few weeks after Apple unveiled AirPods 3. With a similar design to the AirPods Pro, it has removable tips to ensure a perfect fit. The wireless earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC) like the Beats Studio Pro and the Powerbeats Pro. Also, like the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, the new Beats Fit Pro buds feature the same H1 headphone. They also feature IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

Other features you’ve come to expect from AirPods and Beats headphones and earphones include Spatial Audio and Siri support (on iPhone and iPad). The Beats Fit Pro also works with Android, a feature Apple insists on in the announcement.

Finally, the Beats Fit Pro’s battery life aligns with expectations. The buds offer 6 hours of listening time with ANC turned on. You get an extra hour of playback if you turn ANC off. The case delivers an additional 18 hours of life with ANC on. Fast Fuel charging gives you 1 hour of playback for five minutes.

Price and availability

Image source: Beats

Beats x Alo Special Edition Beats Fit Pro ($199.99) will be available beginning April 4th at apple.com, aloyoga.com, and select Apple Store and Alo Store locations.

To celebrate this collaboration and campaign launch with the GRAMMY award-winning global platinum recording artist Tyla, she will sit down with Apple Music radio show host Nadeska Alexis at Apple SoHo on April 4th at 6 pm EST. Participants can register for the Today at Apple session here.