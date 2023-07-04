Beats Fit Pro fragment design edition to launch on July 7

Beats have partnered with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design to launch a monochromatic Beats Fit Pro. This special edition launches on July 7, marking the third time both companies teamed up to create unique earbuds.

Previously, Beats and fragment design have partnered to create a unique design for Beats Flex and Powerbeats Pro. That said, this partnership is bringing a “reimagined” Beats Fit Pro in two minimalist designs, a white and black pair, each featuring fragment’s iconic twin-lightning logo etched into the earbuds and inscribed on the case. Additionally, an “FRGMT” logo and the Beats logo are printed on the case’s exterior.

“I am excited to bring this third collaboration with Beats to life,” said Hiroshi Fujiwara to HypeBeast, adding, “This classic design is an elevated take on an already dynamic product.”

Beats Fit Pro was announced in November 2021 – a few weeks after Apple unveiled AirPods 3. With a similar design to the AirPods Pro, it comes with removable tips to ensure a perfect fit. The wireless earbuds support active noise cancellation (ANC) like the Beats Studio Pro and the Powerbeats Pro. Also, like the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, the new Beats Fit Pro buds feature the same H1 headphone chip. And they feature IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

Other features you’ve come to expect from AirPods and Beats headphones and earphones include Spatial Audio and Siri support (on iPhone and iPad). The Beats Fit Pro also works with Android, a feature Apple insists on in the announcement.

Finally, the Beats Fit Pro’s battery life aligns with expectations. The buds offer 6 hours of listening time with ANC turned on. You get an extra hour of playback if you turn ANC off. The case delivers an additional 18 hours of life with ANC on. Fast Fuel charging gives you 1 hour of playback for five minutes.

To celebrate this special edition release, American tennis player Frances Tiafoe appears in a black-and-white campaign film celebrating the collaboration.

Beats Fit Pro fragment design edition launches on July 7 for $199.99 on Apple and select retailers.