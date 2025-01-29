Click to Skip Ad
Apple and SpaceX secretly brought Starlink satellite support to iPhones

Published Jan 29th, 2025 10:52AM EST
iPhone Satellite Messaging
Image: Apple Inc.

Apparently, Apple, T-Mobile, and SpaceX have been working together in secret. A new report from Bloomberg says the three companies have brought Starlink’s satellite service to iPhones. So far, testing is very limited, but the feature began rolling out with the release of iOS 18.3 on Monday.

This unannounced collaboration is a significant step in expanding satellite connectivity for smartphone users. While Apple has already offered emergency satellite messaging through its partnership with Globalstar, integrating SpaceX’s Starlink network marks a major accessibility shift.

Unlike the Globalstar system, which requires users to manually point their iPhone toward the sky to establish a satellite connection (as seen in the featured image above), Starlink’s system is designed to work automatically—even when the phone is in a pocket or bag. This seamless functionality should make off-the-grid communication more accessible.

Only a small number of customers are included in the beta test, and T-Mobile has been quietly notifying select users that they now have access to Starlink’s satellite texting service. Those enrolled in the program received a message saying it was now available. iPhone users have gained a new toggle in their cellular settings to manage the satellite connection.

Starlink's Direct to Cell satellite cellular service
Starlink’s direct-to-cell service has been available on other phones for months now. Image source: Starlink

For now, Starlink’s satellite service on iPhones only supports texting, but T-Mobile and SpaceX have confirmed plans to expand to data and voice services in the future. While Apple has kept quiet about its role in the project, T-Mobile has indicated that Starlink’s satellite connectivity will eventually be available for most smartphones on its network.

Bloomberg says the company is expected to broaden the beta test in February, gradually adding more iPhone users before an official launch. Since 2022, Apple has exclusively relied on Globalstar to power its emergency SOS and satellite texting features, but this new Starlink integration suggests the company is open to working with multiple satellite providers.

We’ve long been curious about this, especially since Musk hinted on X shortly after the announcement that discussions with Apple regarding Starlink connectivity had been very promising. Considering the reports that the iPhone’s satellite service has literally been saving lives, having more ways for people to connect is a huge win for everyone.

Now, it seems that Apple has been planning to offer Starlink satellite connectivity for iPhones for some time, and soon, you’ll be able to reap those benefits for yourself, at least on T-Mobile.

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

