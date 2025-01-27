iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3 now available with these 10 features

A week after seeding the Release Candidate versions of iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, Apple has finally released these software updates to the public. This is everything new with them.

According to Apple release notes, these are the new features available with iOS 18.3:

Notification summaries (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max)

Easily manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen

Updated style for summarized notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicized text as well as the glyph

Notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable, and users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you tap the equals sign again

Fixes an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request

Resolves an issue where audio playback continues until the song ends even after closing Apple Music

While this has been a lighter update compared to iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2, Apple still has some other functions available with iOS 18.3, including:

Camera Control icons: Apple has updated the Camera Control icons to the new Dark Mode. This change has been spotted by X user Aaron Perris. In addition, the Camera Control has renamed the AF/EF toggle to “Lock Focus and Exposure.”

Visual Intelligence improvement: iOS 18.3 adds Visual Intelligence support for adding events to the Calendar app. So when viewing a poster or flyer, Apple will give you an option to add an event to the Calendar app.

Plants and animals on Visual Intelligence: Similar to Visual Look Up, the Visual Intelligence feature enabled by the Camera Control can identify plants and animals in real time.

Black Unity wallpapers: As usual, Apple released new Black Unity wallpapers with iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. This time, Apple was inspired by the “rhythm of humanity” to create this collection.

These are the new features and bug fixes available with iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. Apple has also released macOS Sequoia 15.3, watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3, and visionOS 2.3.