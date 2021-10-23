AirPods Pro 2 leaked images show likely design changes

During its MacBook event last week, Apple unveiled the AirPods 3, confirming all rumors that said the cheaper AirPods will get a redesign.

The third-gen AirPods looks a lot like the AirPods Pro, although it’s not quite a replica. The AirPods 3 are about as tall as the AirPods Pro, as they have a smaller stem. But the AirPods 3 case isn’t as wide as the AirPods Pro, as they don’t come with user-replaceable tips.

Apple didn’t also unveil the highly anticipated AirPods Pro 2 model at the show, but it gave the more expensive earphones a small upgrade. That’s MagSafe wireless charging, which means the case comes with built-in magnets.

Apple will likely unveil the AirPods Pro 2 earphones in 2022. At least that’s what all rumors have claimed for the better part of the year. The new Pro will also get its own redesign, according to some reports. But a purported AirPods Pro 2 case leak indicates that only minimal design changes might be in order.

The AirPods Pro 2 rumors and price

Previous rumors said that Apple wants to remove the stem from the AirPods Pro 2 and build more health features into the wireless earphones. Some of Apple’s rivals have already launched AirPods rivals that have no stem. Even Apple did it with the Beats brand. Launched earlier this year, the Beats Studio Buds are slightly bulkier than the AirPods Pro. But they feature noise-canceling support just like the Pro.

As for the health tracking feature, it’s still unclear what they might be. The AirPods 3 already features a sensor unavailable on other AirPods models or earphones from the competition. The earphones use skin detectors to tell whether they’re inside the ear or making contact with a different surface. All information also points to the device being the same price as the original.

AirPods Pro 2 images leak

But what if the AirPods Pro 2 has the same general design as their predecessor? That’s a possibility, according to MacRumors. The blog obtained these leaked images that allegedly show the AirPods Pro 2 design.

The case appears to be just as tall and wide as the current AirPods Pro 2 case. Two changes are quite noticeable. On the bottom, we have speakers that will reportedly play Find My sounds. Apparently, the AirPods Pro 2 case and each earphone can be located with Find My.

More puzzling is the metal loop on the side that can work with a strap. That’s not something you see on other AirPods cases. If anything, there are plenty of protective cases for AirPods charging cases. And those protective cases can be attached to keyrings and other devices.

As for the AirPods Pro 2 earphones themselves, they appear to have lost the optical sensor placed towards the underside of each bud. This might be because Apple plans to use the new skin detection sensor on all AirPods.

The new leak contradicts rumors that said the new AirPods Pro will receive a major redesign. MacRumors says the images come from an Apple source who provided the images to the blog’s source. That person says that the current rumors are incorrect and that Apple will not remove the stem from the AirPods Pro 2.