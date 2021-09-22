Get 6 months of Apple Music for free if you buy AirPods or Beats

After delaying the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple is having a much more traditional September this year. Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 last week, launched iOS 15 on Monday, and will start shipping the new phone before the weekend. Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 7 and two brand new iPad models. But the company still wasn’t done. Starting this week, you can now get six months of Apple Music for free when you buy a new pair of AirPods or select Beats products.

How to get Apple Music free for six months

Here are all of the devices that are eligible for the free promotion: AirPods Pro, AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Max, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro. Apple also notes on its offer page that AirPods (1st generation), Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex are not eligible.

If you buy an eligible device and want to activate your free subscription, follow these steps:

Make sure your iPhone or iPad is running iOS 15 or later. Pair your eligible audio device to your iPhone or iPad. Open the Apple Music app on your iPhone or iPad and sign in with your Apple ID. If the offer doesn’t appear immediately after launching the app, go to the Listen Now tab where it will appear. Tap “Get 6 months free.”

What to know before buying AirPods or Beats

There are a few caveats that you should know about. First of all, this offer is only available to new subscribers. If you have ever signed up for Apple Music before, you won’t be able to take advantage of the offer. Also, you only have 90 days after pairing the new device to your iPhone or iPad to get the six free months. If you already own an eligible device, you’ll have 90 days after upgrading to the latest iOS or iPadOS to redeem your six free months instead.

If you were in the market for a new pair of headphones anyway, this is a pretty compelling promotion. Apple Music has an even larger library of music than Spotify, and even if you don’t want to stick with it, you can still enjoy six months of free music before you ditch it. This is a limited-time offer though, so if you recently bought an eligible device, redeem your free trial soon. Meanwhile, we’ll be patiently awaiting Apple’s upcoming reveal of the long-rumored AirPods 3.