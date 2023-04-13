Adobe Premiere Pro adds new AI-powered text-based video editing

If you purchase through affiliate links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Ahead of NAB Show 2023, Adobe announced a handful of new features coming to its video editor software Premiere Pro. According to the company, new text-based editing brings “an entirely new way to edit that makes creating a rough cut as simple as copying and pasting text.”

Powered by Adobe Sensei, Premiere Pro text-based editing uses AI to transcribe your source media automatically. Instead of watching hours of footage to find the right sound bites, now you can skim through transcripts, search for keywords, and add them to the timeline to start your rough cut.

Adobe says that once you’ve got a few clips on the timeline, you can copy and paste phrases in the sequenced transcript and watch the edits in the timeline automatically change to match them. The company calls the Text-Based Editing feature is like having a “paper cut” of your transcript.

In addition, Adobe Premiere Pro is adding automatic tome mapping, which makes it easy to work with different media and color spaces in the same timeline without requiring LUTs or custom color settings.

Adore Premiere Pro also adds background auto-save, which saves backups as your work without interrupting your flor. There’s also new format support and GPU acceleration for ARRI, RED, and more.

Besides these features, there’s new language support for Speech to Text which brings Premiere Pro’s captioning toolset to Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, and Swedish speakers for 18 languages worldwide. Updates to collaborative editing make it easy to work together with other editors on the same project.

Adobe says that many of these features, such as Automatic Tone Mapping in Premiere Pro, have been released in recent updates. Other features, including Text-Based Editing and background autosave, are currently in public beta and will be released in May.