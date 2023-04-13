Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Spiderman 4 GPT 5 Watch Yellowstone Snapchat Dark Mode Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Services Prime Day 2023
Home Tech Apps & Software

Adobe Premiere Pro adds new AI-powered text-based video editing

José Adorno
By
Published Apr 13th, 2023 11:28AM EDT
Adobe Premiere Pro
Image: Adobe

If you purchase through affiliate links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Ahead of NAB Show 2023, Adobe announced a handful of new features coming to its video editor software Premiere Pro. According to the company, new text-based editing brings “an entirely new way to edit that makes creating a rough cut as simple as copying and pasting text.”

Powered by Adobe Sensei, Premiere Pro text-based editing uses AI to transcribe your source media automatically. Instead of watching hours of footage to find the right sound bites, now you can skim through transcripts, search for keywords, and add them to the timeline to start your rough cut.

Adobe says that once you’ve got a few clips on the timeline, you can copy and paste phrases in the sequenced transcript and watch the edits in the timeline automatically change to match them. The company calls the Text-Based Editing feature is like having a “paper cut” of your transcript.

In addition, Adobe Premiere Pro is adding automatic tome mapping, which makes it easy to work with different media and color spaces in the same timeline without requiring LUTs or custom color settings.

Adore Premiere Pro also adds background auto-save, which saves backups as your work without interrupting your flor. There’s also new format support and GPU acceleration for ARRI, RED, and more.

Besides these features, there’s new language support for Speech to Text which brings Premiere Pro’s captioning toolset to Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, and Swedish speakers for 18 languages worldwide. Updates to collaborative editing make it easy to work together with other editors on the same project.

Adobe says that many of these features, such as Automatic Tone Mapping in Premiere Pro, have been released in recent updates. Other features, including Text-Based Editing and background autosave, are currently in public beta and will be released in May.

Don’t Miss: Pixelmator changes name to Photomator as it adds new AI-powered iOS features

This article talks about:

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News