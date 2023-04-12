Pixelmator changes name to Photomator as it adds new AI-powered iOS features

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

The popular photo editor app Pixelmator is now called Photomator. This rebrand comes with an iOS and iPadOS update that also adds a new AI-powered selective adjustment function, which takes photo editing to another level.

With this new selective adjustment feature, users can edit specific areas of a photo using a variety of selections and masks or even make selections automatically using AI. As of now, common elements in images can be selected automatically, such as people, backgrounds, and skies.

With a simple tap, the AI algorithm intelligently scans the photo, finds where the subject, background, or sky is, and makes a precise selection of that area for you, so you can jump into making edits right away.

In addition to making automatic selections, you can also work with customizable gradient masks, select areas based on their color, or paint over the areas you want to edit with a brush. You can create as many selections as you like in different parts of the photo and even combine multiple selections.

There are also updates with linear and radial gradients, color range selections, and brush selections, so you came precisely select areas in photos by painting over them.

To take advantage of the AIpowerd selective adjustment function, Photomator adds a layer to each of your selections. This makes it really easy to keep track of your edits while letting you turn layers on and off to have the best look at your photo.

You can rename, delete, or rearrange them in the Layers browser. You can use blending modes to refine selections, combine them, or create striking artistic effects.

For macOS users, a Photomator update is in the works. Pixelmator says it’s “in the final stretch of the journey.” So, at the moment, the company is inviting people to become beta testers of this new version of the app to help developers ensure an official launch as smoothly as possible. You can join TestFlight here.

Photomator is free for iOS and iPadOS users but needs a subscription to work properly.