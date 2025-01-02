A more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE is set to launch this year

Samsung’s next-gen foldable phones are at least seven months away, but it looks like 2025 will be the year when the Korean giant introduces cheaper models instead of giving us another round of price hikes.

Rumors in November and December mentioned the affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE model that Samsung is supposedly developing for a summer 2025 launch. We now have more evidence that indicates the “Fan Edition” version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is real and likely launching this year.

According to SmartPrix, the Galaxy Z Flip FE appeared in the GSMA database already. The device has been added to the database after Christmas, listed as a “Galaxy Z Flip XE” device with model number SM-F761B.

The “XE” designator in the name is either a spelling mistake or an attempt to avoid detection. Another possibility is that Samsung is not sure which moniker to use.

Fan Edition (FE) is a name Samsung routinely uses for the cheaper Galaxy S models that launch in the second half of the year. Then there’s the Special Edition (SE) name that Samsung used in late 2024 for a limited version of a thin Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Considering the previous leaks that claimed Samsung is developing a cheaper Flip-type foldable, the Fan Edition name seems more likely. That’s why the Galaxy Z Flip FE designator makes more sense.

Also, the Galaxy Z Flip line sells much better than the Fold, as it’s more affordable. Also, the Fold 6 got slightly more expensive last year. Making a cheaper version of the foldable that gets more attention from buyers might be the better play here.

The GSMA listing doesn’t provide details about the Galaxy Z Flip FE. It’s unclear what compromises we should expect from a cheaper Flip variant launching this year. Samsung will also have a regular Galaxy Z Flip 7 in stores and a Fold 7 phone that will look much like the Galaxy Z Fold SE.

I expect the Galaxy Z Flip SE to use the Flip 6 design and some of its main specs. Samsung can also save money by replacing the Qualcomm flagship chip with an Exynos variant, but that’s all just a guess.

Last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 is easily Samsung’s best Flip phone to date, a better flagship than any of its predecessors. The phone starts at $1,099 before any deals, which is more expensive than candybar flagships. It’ll be interesting to see what Samsung prices the Flip FE variant.

The base 2024 Motorola Razr costs $699.99, which is a great price for a foldable handset. I’d expect Samsung to target this price point with the Galaxy Z Flip FE.