Cheap Galaxy Z Flip FE and thin Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE in the works for 2025

The newly launched limited edition Galaxy Z Fold SE proves that Samsung can make ultra-thin foldables. It might not be as thin as Honor’s Magic V3, but it is still a step in the right direction. The phone keeps selling out whenever Samsung makes more Galaxy Z Fold SE units available to Korean buyers. The only other market where the handset is available is China.

Now that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition exists, I think Samsung has no choice but to deliver the same form factor next year. I speculated a few weeks ago that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might inherit the Galaxy Z Fold SE design, and I might have been correct, at least partly.

Well-known insider Ross Young says a Galaxy Z Fold 7 SE is in the works for next year. But we’re also going to get a more traditional Fold 7 model, from the sounds of it. Young also corroborates recent reports that Samsung might finally launch a cheaper Flip foldable in the form of a Galaxy Z Flip FE model.

Young first addressed the cheaper Flip 7 rumor on X, saying that Samsung is finally making a cheaper clamshell foldable.

In subsequent replies, Young said the Galaxy Z Flip FE (Fan Edition) would feature the same screen as the regular Flip 7, but the cameras and processor might differ.

That actually makes sense for Samsung. The company could simply recycle old-gen Flip parts into a more affordable device. Considering how good the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is, a cheaper model based on that could be a great idea. Price the Flip FE at around $700, and it could be a winner. I’m just speculating here, however.

Those hoping for a Z Flip 7 FE should be excited. It looks like a Samsung FE clamshell is finally coming in 2025. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 19, 2024

Young’s remarks about the cheaper Flip version triggered questions about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 design. When someone asked whether the next-gen flagship Fold will look like the Galaxy Z Fold SE, Young said the Galaxy Z Fold 7 SE will look like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE.

That answer implies Samsung will make two Fold 7 models next year. I’ll also note that Samsung refrained from using a number in the Galaxy Z Fold SE name, though the handset is clearly a variation of the Fold 6 launched earlier this year.

Fans of the Galaxy Z Fold won’t necessarily love this rumor. Remember that the Fold SE is already more expensive than the Fold 6, which costs more than its predecessor. Also, the Fold SE is unavailable in international markets. Hopefully, the Fold 7 SE will not share its fate when it comes to availability. The phone will probably be expensive, though.

Given Young’s extensive knowledge of the inner workings of the smartphone display supply chain, it’s likely he’s working with accurate information about Samsung’s foldable phone plans for next year.

Nope. But the Z Fold 7 SE will look like the Z Fold 6 SE… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 19, 2024

If Samsung makes these Flip and Fold variations, 2025 might bring us at least four Samsung Galaxy Z foldables: the regular Flip 7 and Fold 7, the cheaper Flip SE, and the ultra-thin Fold 7 SE.

We also have separate reports that a tri-fold Galaxy Z foldable is in the cards for 2025, which would get us to five Samsung foldables for next year.

Whatever the case, Samsung will hopefully give some of these phones the same screen innovations that dropped with the Galaxy Z Fold SE. That foldable’s crease is almost invisible, which is a pretty big deal for Samsung.