A missing iPhone might be a hidden spoiler in Succession season 4

HBO Max dropping the “HBO” from the streaming service’s name wasn’t the biggest HBO shocker this week. Fans of the hit TV show Succession were on the edge of their seats following the events in Sunday’s episode. HBO managed to drop a massive bomb on fans without it being spoiled. But eagle-eyed viewers might have noticed a minor detail in the last Succession episode that could turn out to be a big spoiler: Someone doesn’t use an iPhone.

Before we dive into this potential Succession reveal, we’ll point out that big spoilers follow for the second half of the season.

Connor’s Wedding killed Logan Roy (Brian Cox) in a move so audacious that I could not believe it was real. I kept waiting for the surprising twist that the patriarch of the family was pulling one more sick twist on his children ahead of one of the biggest deals of his entire career.

Any minute now, we’re going to see Logan laughing it all off and enjoying the suffering he caused his kids while relishing in the fact that, yes, all three of them still love him despite the complicated history of this highly dysfunctional family.

Logan being apart from Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) meant all communication had to go through smartphones, with Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) usually being the person in Logan’s vicinity to talk to the three siblings.

This is where things get interesting when it comes to smartphone use in Succession. Tom uses what looks like an Android phone, a Galaxy S21 or S21 Plus. The Roy siblings all have iPhone Pros, probably iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max models.

Why is this iPhone vs. Android detail so important for Succession? Why is it such a spoiler?

Tom can certainly afford an iPhone when everyone else is using one. He’s got enough money to use whatever phone he likes. So why would he choose an Android when everyone else is using an iPhone?

One simple explanation is that the use of an Android handset further shows the divide between Tom and the three siblings. It might also be a symbol of his split with Shiv. After all this time trying to please Logan, and Shiv especially, Tom feels like he’s losing it all.

But the explanation comes from somewhere else. It has nothing to do with the action in Succession. But with the way Apple handles the use of iPhones in TV shows. As we’ve learned from Knives Out director Rian Johnson, Apple doesn’t want villains to use iPhones on camera. That’s a big detail that turns into a big spoiler for any movie or TV show, not just Succession.

Now, Tom isn’t the only person to rock an Android handset. As Mashable points out Logan also had one. So do some of Logan’s high-ranking execs.

That means we’re about to see a massive fight between two sides. On the one hand, we have the iPhone-rocking children. On the other hand, the Android users are sharpening their claws now that they don’t have to fear Logan. And I have to say I’m excited to see Tom trying to go for something bigger than he can possibly chew.

You can check out the mid-season trailer for Succession season 4 below. And you’ll clearly see the iPhone vs. Android camp preparing for a new fight.