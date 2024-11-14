8 best Final Cut Pro 11 features you should try right away

After teasing some AI features coming to Final Cut Pro during the M4 Mac announcements, Apple finally released Final Cut Pro 11 for Mac and version 2.1 for iPad users. This major software update revamps Apple’s professional video editor software with many artificial intelligence functions.

These are the best features available with Final Cut Pro 11 that you should start using every day.

Magnetic Mask: Editors can effortlessly isolate people and objects in a video clip without the need for a green screen or more time-consuming rotoscoping. Apple says this “powerful and precise automatic analysis” provides additional flexibility to customize backgrounds and environments. Editors can even combine Magnetic Mask with color correction and video effects.

Transcribe to Captions: One of the most requested features by users was the ability to transcribe captions from Final Cut Pro easily. With version 11, it’s finally available. Apple says this feature provides fast and accurate closed captions, as they’re automatically generated in the timeline using an Apple-trained large language model.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Smart Conform: This feature lets editors easily make social media-friendly versions of projects in square or vertical formats.

Smooth Slo-Mo: To take advantage of iPhone 16 Por’s 4K120 fps slow-motion record, Final Cut Pro 11 can generate and blend together video frames for the highest-quality movement. Of course, this function also works with other recordings.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Voice Isolation: As the iPhone 16 Pro has shown, Apple added Voice Isolation to Final Cut Pro, which enhances speech and optimizes sound levels while reducing background noise from audio captured in the field.

Apple Silicon optimization: Final Cut Pro 11 works best with Apple silicon Macs. Apple says this software allows editors to play back more streams of 4K and 8K ProRes video at full quality, add playback effects, and share their work with others at faster speeds.

Magnetic Timeline: It offers a fluid way to trim and edit a project. Editors can seamlessly add and rearragen clips while keeping video and audio in sync.

Multicam Editing: Apple improve multicam editing. Users can instantly sync multiple angles of a project and switch between shots during playback.

Wrap up

These are some of the best features available with Final Cut Pro 11. BGR will let you know once we learn more about upcoming software updates from Apple.