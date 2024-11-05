Click to Skip Ad
5 hilarious and brutal Community Notes you’d have probably never seen before Elon bought Twitter

By
Published Nov 4th, 2024 9:11PM EST
Twitter owner Elon Musk
Image: Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

One of my favorite things about X/Twitter since Elon Musk took over the service in 2023 are the hilarious and often brutal Community Notes that will bubble into your For You Feed — the notes being an attempt at crowdsourcing information that are often so good and so entertaining that the notes themselves go a bit viral.

Say what you will about Elon, but the Community Notes aspect of X is very much a game-changer for making the platform more of a real-time source of truth than a wild, anything goes free-for-all. And it’s a fact-checking system that covers almost anything, not just politics as seen in the examples above.

According to X’s overview of the feature, Community Notes doesn’t work according to majority rules. “To identify notes that are helpful to a wide range of people, notes require agreement between contributors who have sometimes disagreed in their past ratings. This helps prevent one-sided ratings … We believe giving people a voice to make these choices together is a fair and effective way to add information that helps people stay better informed.”

I’ve rounded up five recent Community Notes below that I found particularly entertaining, including one of my favorite kinds — the one-word note, arguably the most brutal of all. These are, by the way, in no particular order.

1. AOC gets Community Noted for incorrectly describing a photo as a rally for Kamala Harris.

2. Meghan McCain scores a Community Note after describing herself as a “lifelong hardcore conservative.”

3. An X user confused The Joker and Beetlejuice (this one almost made me do a spit-take).

4. Happy-go-lucky MrBeast gets Community Noted for his tweet about the investigation into his company.

5. My personal favorite of the past month — someone tries to pass off a Taylor Swift concert as a Kamala Harris rally.

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

