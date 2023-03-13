3D-printed iPhone 15 dummy models show current cases won’t fit

Over the weekend, the Japanese blog Macotakara published a video comparing 3D mockups of the iPhone 15 series. The publication says it obtained the dummy models from Alibaba sources that claim to have the exact dimensions of the next-generation iPhones.

Since CAD files leaked a few weeks ago, Alibaba sources are also using the same measures as previously reported. Interestingly enough, while the screen size won’t change between the current iPhone 14 lineup to the next one, camera changes won’t let the current cases fit iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

According to Macotakara, only the iPhone 15 Plus model will be able to use iPhone 14 Plus cases. “It seems the size around the rear camera has not changed, and it will not be misaligned. However, since the height of the housing size is 1mm longer, the case is distorted and cannot be used,” reports the publication about all other models.

The video, which you can find below, offers a comprehensive look at all future models and the expected design changes.

Over the past months, BGR heard from several analysts and publications the new iPhone 15 series would bring Dynamic Island to all models. In addition, Apple will reserve the A17 Bionic chip for the Pro models, while the regular version will stick with the A16 Bionic processor.

The Pro variant will also feature a new titanium finish instead of stainless steel, the first material change in years. While Apple seems to be planning to bring a 48MP main camera to the regular iPhone 15 models, it doesn’t seem the Pro generation will get many benefits besides a new LiDAR sensor and Periscope lens for the Pro Max model.

Another change for the next iPhone will be Apple replacing the Lightning port with USB-C and adding the new Wi-Fi 6E standard to this generation.