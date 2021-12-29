Recall alert: If you have any of this bread or pasta, you may need to throw it away

People suffering from food allergies should always be on the lookout for health alerts detailing food product recalls that can contain undeclared allergens. That’s the case with the Local Fixe pasta and bread recall that the company announced a few days ago. Several products might contain wheat, but Local Fixe did not list the ingredient on the product packages.

Most people can still consume the products in this pasta and bread recall without experiencing any issues. But those who are allergic to wheat should avoid them. The same goes for people with celiac disease and other gluten sensitivities who should not consume wheat.

The Local Fixe pasta and bread recall

Local Fixe announced the recall of several pasta and bread products a few days before Christmas. The company initiated the recall with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Oregon Department of Agriculture. The full announcement is available at this link.

The company initiated the recall after it discovered the distribution of pasta and bread containing undeclared wheat or gluten. The packaging for these products did not list the presence of wheat or gluten, as it should.

The following bread and pasta products are all included in the Local Fixe recall:

Classic Lasagna Sheets 1.0 lb. – Product is frozen and packaged in brown freeze wrapping paper with an oval label with the Local Fixe logo. All lot codes 44536 and smaller

Soup Noodles 8 oz – Product is frozen and packaged in brown freeze wrapping paper with an oval label with the Local Fixe logo. All lot codes 44536 and smaller

Dinner Rolls 1 lb. 3 oz. – Product is frozen and packaged in plastic Ziploc style bag with a white label. All lot codes 44536 and smaller

Pie Dough 1 lb. 2 oz. – Product is frozen and packaged in white freezer paper with a white label and Local Fixe logo. All lot codes 44536 and smaller

Squid Ink – Fettucine Range 10-15 lbs. – Product is forzen and packaged in a clear plastic tote with a white label. There are 60/4 oz. servings per tote. All lot codes 44536 and smaller

Fresh Flour Tortillas 1 lb. 3 oz. – Product is fresh and packaged in plastic Ziploc style bag with a white label. All lot codes 44536 and smaller

What you should do

The Local Fixe pasta and bread recall only concerns buyers from Douglas County in Oregon. That’s where the company sold the products on the list above. But if you’ve been traveling for the holidays, it might impact you even if you haven’t purchased any of these goods yourself.

If you have a wheat allergy, suffer from celiac disease, or have other gluten sensitivities, you should stop consuming any of these pasta and bread products. Instead, you should contact Local Fixe to dispose of your current supply and get a refund.

Even if you’re not allergic to wheat and don’t suffer from gluten-related conditions, it’s still risky to use these products. You should ensure that any guests you might have over do not eat these products at any point in the future, especially those with allergies or celiac disease.

Local Fixe said in its announcement that it has not received any reports of illnesses due to the consumption of its mislabelled products.

Finally, you should check out the Local Fixe pasta and bread recall announcement in full over on the FDA website.