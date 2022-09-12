New Abbott baby formula recall covers bottles sold in 2 states

Abbott issued a massive baby formula recall in early 2022 after reports of bacterial infections associated with its products surfaced. Multiple babies were tragically killed as a result. This triggered a massive baby formula shortage as the company closed its plant in Michigan to investigate. Fast-forward to mid-September, and there’s another Abbott recall in place for Similac Alimentum bottles of formula. But this time around, it was only caused by a packaging defect with some products.

In other words, there’s no need to panic.

Abbott Similac Alimentum recall

The new Abbott recall concerns Similac Alimentum products packaged in 32 fluid-ounce resealable plastic bottles. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not publish an official press release for the recall. But you’ll find an enforcement report for the recall at this link.

Abbott originally issued the recall on August 16th, but the FDA enforcement report didn’t follow until September.

Abbott recalled 720 bottles, according to the document. That’s 120 cases, as each case contains 6 bottles. The following identifiers will help you determine whether you have purchased Similac Alimentum formula from the recall:

Batch/Lot No. 41740RH00, Product No. 57512, Best By: 06/01/23

The company sold the product in this recall only in two states: Michigan and Ohio.

Abbott has not provided additional details about the recall action. The enforcement report only notes a packaging defect with the Similac Alimentum products.

The image above comes from Abbott’s Similac website, showing an example of a 32 fluid-ounce Similac Alimentum baby formula bottle. But it’s not necessarily identical to the product that’s being recalled. The FDA’s enforcement reports do not contain any images.

What you should do

If your Similac Alimentum formula is included in the recall, you should stop using it immediately. Buyers should return the product to the place of purchase and seek a refund. The enforcement report does not cover remedies for the recall, however.

If you have additional questions, you can contact Abbott. The company doesn’t mention this recall on its website. You’ll find only information about the baby formula recall from February. But the website still contains contact information you can use to get in touch with Abbott — see this link.

Moreover, you can check out the enforcement report for the Abbott Similac Alimentum recall at this link.

Finally, you’ll find information about the earlier Abbott baby formula recalls at this link. There was a second recall in June related to the same products; read about it over here.

