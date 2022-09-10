Starbucks recall: Popular coffee drinks recalled in these 7 states

It has been a few months since the last Starbucks drinks recall, and we now have a similar action for Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages. The drinks might be contaminated with metal fragments, which is why Starbucks owner Pepsico initiated a recall.

Starbucks Espresso drink recall

Pepsico Inc. first issued the recall action last month, although there’s not a regular press announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the action. However, the FDA does have an enforcement report in place at this link. Per FoodSafetyNews, the FDA just posted the report on September 8th.

As usual, this enforcement report doesn’t offer much detail about the recall. The document tells us that Pesico issued a recall for 221 cases of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages. The drinks come in 15oz bottles, with each case containing 12 bottles.

That means 2,652 drinks are included in the recall.

The report refers to the beverages as bottles rather than cans. An example of a Starbucks Triple Shot canned drink follows below. But the beverage name doesn’t match the “Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot” product description in the enforcement report. Therefore, it might not look exactly the same.

Also, the Starbucks recall report does not mention identifiers for the beverages. But it reveals that Pepsico sold the Espresso drinks from this recall in seven states: Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Food contamination with foreign materials

The Starbucks drinks recall document doesn’t mention any details about potential injuries. However, there is a theoretical risk of adverse effects for buyers with Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot bottles at home.

A few days ago, D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. issued a recall for a desert product that might contain pieces of metal. At the time, the company described the kind of injuries that food contaminants like metal can cause:

Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system.

What you should do

Customers who have purchased the Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot from this Starbucks recall should stop drinking them immediately. Of note, only buyers in the seven aforementioned states are affected.

However, there’s no way to identify the drinks from the recall using the information that the FDA has provided. Therefore, your best bet is to treat any Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot can or bottle as being potentially contaminated.

You can check the enforcement recall at this link for Pepsico contact information. Additionally, you can also contact your nearest Starbucks for more information about product recalls in your area. Finally, contact information for Starbucks is available at this link.