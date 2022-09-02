Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated

If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any.

Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. recently announced the animal cookies recall. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the press release at this link.

The animal cookies were available from Target stores nationwide. They come in clear plastic jugs in the shape of a bear.

The cookie jugs covered by this recall have the following identifiers:

Best By Date: 2/21/2023

Jug Lot Numbers: Y052722

Case Lot Number: Y052722

Time Stamp: From 15:00 to 23:00

UPC code: 85239817698

D. F. Stauffer says that it initiated the animal cookies recall when it discovered metal wire inside a portion of the cookies. It also explains the risk associated with different types of food contaminants:

Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system.

How foreign objects end up in food

We have seen several food products recalled recently due to foreign object contamination. Glass, metal, or plastic can accidentally contaminate products during manufacturing.

“Recalls for foreign materials including metals do happen from time to time,” Dr. Donald Schaffner, Distinguished Professor and Extension Specialist at Rutgers University, told BGR. He pointed out there have been at least 19 FDA food product recalls related to foreign objects since 2017.

Schaffner continued, “Metals, in particular, are less common in recalls these days because many companies have installed metal detectors, so they find the problem before they go out the door.

“Food processing plants contain lots of metal. When machinery gets out of adjustment, metal-on-metal contact can create metal fragments. These are carried along with the food and end up in the package.”

What you should do

D. F. Stauffer instructs customers who purchased the animal cookies included in this recall to stop eating them. Instead, they should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Buyers who might be worried about injuries should consider contacting a medical professional.

Finally, if you need to contact D. F. Stauffer, you can find contact information in the recall press release at this link.