Major Starbucks coffee recall: Don’t drink this popular Starbucks coffee

Starbucks fans should be aware of a recent recall concerning Doubleshot Espresso drinks that aren’t safe to consume. Unlike most recalls involving food and drink products, we’re not looking at contamination with bacteria or a foreign material like glass or metal. Instead, there’s a problem with the seals on the canned coffee drinks, so they can spoil much quicker than expected.

As a result, Pepsico recalled more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks due to this problem. If you still have any of the Starbucks drinks from the recalled lots at home, you should stop drinking them right now.

Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso recall

Pepsico sold its Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drink nationwide, Food Safety News reports. The company initially issued the recall in late September, according to documentation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Pepsico included three types of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks in the recall. They are Espresso & Cream, Espresso & Light Cream, and Espresso & Salted Caramel Cream. For each flavor, the company recalled 85,956 cases for a total exceeding 250,000 cases.

Here are the UPCs you should be on the lookout for:

012000001772: Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Cream, 6.5 FL OZ

012000008801: Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Light Cream, 6.5 FL OZ

012000007293: Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Salted Caramel Cream, 6.5 FL OZ

The three products in the recall have the same March 28th best-by date. That means consumers might still have these drinks in their refrigerators or pantries.

Pepsico cited the same sealing issue for all three canned coffee products. The problem can lead to premature spoilage. In turn, this could lead to a variety of unspecified medical issues.

These Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso canned coffee products are very popular and widely recognized. As a result, you shouldn’t have a problem identifying the cans. Here’s what the Espresso & Cream can looks like:

What you should do

The FDA recall report for each of the three Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks notes that the recall action was terminated on March 3rd. However, buyers might still have stock at home from the recalled lots. After all, they haven’t yet expired.

If you still own any of the Starbuck Doubleshot Espresso flavors in the recall, you should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can also throw the product out rather than consume it. If you think you’ve experienced any health issues following the consumption of the Starbucks drinks in this recall, you should contact your doctor.

Finally, you’ll find the FDA recall reports for the three Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks here: Espresso & Cream; Espresso & Light Cream; and Espresso & Salted Caramel Cream. Each report includes contact information in case you need to reach out to the manufacturer.