Milk recall issued over E. coli contamination, so check your fridge now

Raw milk buyers should be aware of a new recall action that involves certain Toboton Creek Dairy products that might have been contaminated with E. coli. That’s a dangerous bacteria that can lead to potentially fatal illnesses in specific categories of people.

We’ve seen plenty of E. coli-related recalls in the past few months, covering all sorts of foods that might have come in contact with the pathogen. There’s no way to tell that a product has traces of E. coli in it, as the food or drink will not look, smell, or taste any different. Therefore, you should immediately stop consuming any product following a recall due to potential E. coli contamination.

The Toboton Creek Dairy raw milk recall

Toboton Creek Dairy announced the recall this week. The company says the recall follows a routine sampling from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA).

The tests revealed the presence of E. coli in retail raw milk dated 2/1 (February 1st). As a result, Toboton Creek Dairy is recalling all retail raw whole milk with Best By dates of “2/1” through “2/9” (February 1st through February 9th).

Furthermore, Toboton Creek Dairy said the recall concerns raw milk the company bottled in half-gallon containers. The product was available in retail stores in Yelm and Olympia, Washington, as well as directly by area farms.

The company is working closely with the WDSA to determine the source of the problem.

E. coli infection

Toboton Creek Dairy says in its raw milk recall announcement that E. coli infection can cause severe illness in certain groups of people. Infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are at risk.

Symptoms can appear three to four days after exposure to foods like the raw milk in this recall. But onset can be delayed by up to nine days. That often makes identifying the source of the infection quite difficult. People can expect diarrhea, stomach cramps, and bloody stool.

An infection can lead to Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS) in some cases. It can be a life-threatening complication. Symptoms include decreased frequency of urination, tiredness, and loss of pink color in your cheeks and the lower eyelids.

Anyone experiencing any symptoms after consuming the Toboton Creek Dairy raw milk products in the recall should contact a medical professional.

What you should do

The company says it has received no reports of illness related to the raw milk recall. But Toboton Creek Dairy urges its customers not to consume any of the raw milk products with the Best By dates listed above. They can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You’ll find the full press release complete with contact information for the company on the WSDA page at this link.

Finally, Toboton Creek Dairy also says that raw milk is legal to sell and buy in Washington State. However, the potential risks are serious. That’s why consumers should read the warning label on the product, and ensure that it was produced by a WSDA-licensed operation.

