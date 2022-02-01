Wish-Bone salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for these dressings

Salad fans have had to endure plenty of salad recalls in the past few months, and we have some more bad news. Conagra Brands issued a recall for several popular Wish-Bone salad dressings that you might have in your refrigerator right now.

Unlike many other food recalls, this one isn’t due to contamination with a pathogen. Most people can still eat the salad dressing in this recall. However, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of developing a life-threatening condition. The allergen does not appear on the product label, which is why Conagra is recalling the products.

The Wish-Bone salad dressing recall

The company said in an announcement that it’s recalling a limited amount of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese salad dressings that have undeclared egg. It’s unclear exactly how many bottles of Wish-Bone dressing are being recalled. Conagra only refers to it as a “limited amount.”

If you have Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings at home, you should look for the following identifiers:

Thousand Island Dressings, 15 oz – UPC: 0-41321-00645-6; Batch/Lot Code: 4254200620; BEST BY JAN312023

Thousand Island Dressings, 15 oz – UPC: 0-41321-00645-6; Batch/Lot Code: 4254200720; BEST BY FEB012023

Thousand Island Dressings, 24 oz – UPC: 0-41321-00731-6; Batch/Lot Code: 4254201720; BEST BY FEB112023

Chunky Blue Cheese Dressings, 24 oz – UPC: 0-41321-00691-3; Batch/Lot Code: 4254201320; BEST BY NOV092022

The images in this post should give you an idea of the retail packaging you should be looking for.

Egg allergies

The company says in the salad dressing recall announcement that there have been no reports of illness or injury following the consumption of these salad dressing varieties.

People suffering from egg allergies can develop symptoms within minutes after consuming the allergen. This can include skin inflammation or hives, nasal congestion, cramps, nausea, vomiting, coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.

Severe allergic reactions can lead to anaphylaxis, which can be fatal. Symptoms for the condition include constriction of the airways, abdominal pain and cramping, rapid pulse, and shock, per the Mayo Clinic.

What you should do

You can still consume the salad dressings in this recall if you don’t suffer from egg allergies or severe sensitivities. But you have to ensure that other people in your household and guests don’t consume these dressings unless you know beyond a shadow of a doubt that they’re not allergic to eggs. Otherwise, they risk developing severe allergic reactions that can be life-threatening.

The best course of action is throwing out your dressing if it’s included in the recall. The product has a long life shelf, as seen above. As a result, you might forget it contains an undeclared allergen, and this could lead to accidental injuries.

If you think you’ve experienced egg allergy symptoms, you should consider contacting your physician.

Conagra advises customers to dispose of their salad dressing supply if it’s part of the recall. The company does not offer refunds or replacements at this time. But Conagra provides contact information in the press release if you want more information. You’ll find all the details on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall page.