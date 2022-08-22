Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination

We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria.

Kingdom Creamery of Vermont ice cream recall

There’s no US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement for the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont ice cream recall. Instead, the agency has an enforcement report at this link offering brief details about the recall action.

The enforcement report says the recall started on July 29th and it covers 14 Kingdom Creamery of Vermont ice cream products. In total, the action includes 1,623 cases of ice cream. The firm distributed the affected ice cream in Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont.

The 14 Kingdom Creamery of Vermont ice cream flavors that might be contaminated with Listeria follow below. The list contains expiration dates and lot numbers for each impacted product.

Kingdom Creamery of Vermont 5% Vanilla Soft Serve Mix – Best By Date 8/6/22; 8/13/22; 8/23/22. Lot: 220711; 220717; 220728

Kingdom Creamery of Vermont 5% Maple Soft Serve Mix – Best By Date 8/6/22; 8/23/22. Lot: 220711; 220728

Kingdom Creamery of Vermont 10% Vanilla Soft Serve Mix – Best By Date 8/1/22; 8/10/22; 8/11/22; 8/22/22. Lot: 220714; 220715; 220727

Kingdom Creamery of Vermont 10% Maple Soft Serve Mix – Best By Date 8/1/22; 8/13/22; 8/22/22. Lot: 220706; 220717; 220715; 220713

Kingdom Creamery of Vermont 10% Neutral Soft Serve Mix – Best By Date: 8/16/22; 8/22/22. Lot: 220721; 220727

Kingdom Creamery of Vermont 10% Chocolate Soft Serve Mix – Best By Date: 8/11/22; 8/10/22; 8/13/22. Lot: 220715; 220727

14% Base Mix Case:14% Archie Case Mix – Best By Date: 8/9/22. Lot: 220721

14% Base Mix; Kingdom Creamery of Vermont – Best By Date: 8/1/22; 8/9/22; 8/10/22; 8/13/22. Lot: 220711; 220721; 220726

14% Chocolate Base Mix; Kingdom Creamery of Vermont – Best By Date: 8/11/22. Lot: 220724

Lake Champlain Chocolates 14% base mix – Best By Date: 8/1/22; 8/8/22. Lot: 220711; 22072

SOCO 8.5% Gelato Mix; 8.5% Gelato Mix; both labels list Kingdom Creamery of Vermont – Best By Date: 8/10/22, 8/9/22. Lot: 220721, 220719

Rococo Ice Cream 15% base mix; list Kingdom Creamery of Vermont on the product label – Best By Date: 8/14/22. Lot: 220727

Philip R’s Sorbet Co. Inc.; 16% base mix; the label also lists Kingdom Creamery of Vermont – Best By Date: 8/14/22. Lot: 220727

SOCO Creamery 15% Base Mix; the label also lists Kingdom Creamery of Vermont – Best By Date: 8/9/22. Lot: 220720

Listeria infection risks

The Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recall doesn’t mention any cases of illness. And some of the ice cream lots in the list above have already expired. But people who own ice cream from the Vermont-based vendor still risk an infection. The bacteria can survive refrigeration and freezing temperatures.

Symptoms typically appear a few days after consuming a contaminated product. But it can sometimes take up to 30 days for symptoms to develop. People might experience fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea.

If the Listeria infection spreads to the nervous system, symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion or changes in alertness, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Healthy people should recover in a few days. But the infection can be fatal to young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Moreover, the bacteria is dangerous for pregnant women who can experience miscarriages, stillbirths, and newborn infections.

What you should do

Anyone who still has Kingdom Creamery of Vermont ice cream products from the recall in their freezers should not eat them. Instead, dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase.

Furthermore, customers who might have experienced symptoms should contact their healthcare providers.

You’ll find the FDA’s enforcement recall at this link. It includes contact details for the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont. The manufacturer’s website is available at this link.