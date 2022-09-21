Click to Skip Ad
Vegetable recall: 25 ready-to-eat veggies recalled over Listeria, here’s the full list

September 21st, 2022 at 9:58 AM
Listeria monocytogenes contamination might have impacted as many as 25 different GHGA ready-to-eat vegetable products, leading to a product recall affecting consumers in various states. Listeria is often the cause of recalls like this one.

GHGA sold these products via Kroger stores in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia. The vegetable products are already past their expiration dates, so they’re no longer available in stores. But customers might still have some at home, risking a theoretical infection with Listeria.

GHGA vegetable recall

The company issued the vegetable recall action this week. The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) press release is available at this link.

GHGA vegetable recall: Fiesta Corn product package and labels.
GHGA explains that its laboratory received a positive Listeria test for a single product sample on September 16th. That’s what initiated the recall.

The following list covers all 25 of the products that GHGA recalled:

Product Name Size UPC Sell-by Date Lot Code
Asparagus Saute 9.5 oz 8 26766 19027 0 9/17/2022 GHGA 254
Diced Bell Pepper and White Onion 7 oz 8 26766 19004 1 9/15/2022 GHGA 254
Diced Red Onion 10 oz 8 26766 18100 1 9/19/2022 GHGA 254
Fajita Mix 9.5 oz 8 26766 19031 7 9/17/2022 GHGA 254
Fiesta Corn 10 oz 8 26766 18462 0 9/17/2022 GHGA 254
Hamburger Fixins 10 oz 8 26766 19028 7 9/17/2022 GHGA 254
Hatch Chile Guacamole Blender 9 oz 8 26766 14452 5 9/17/2022 GHGA 254
Large Medium Salsa 13 oz 8 26766 19071 3 9/18/2022 GHGA 254
Large Mild Chunky Guacamole 13 oz 8 26766 19053 9 9/17/2022 GHGA 254
Large Mild Salsa 13 oz 8 26766 19069 0 9/18/2022 GHGA 263
Mango Habanero Blender 9 oz 8 26766 19044 7 9/17/2022 GHGA 264
Medium Hatch Salsa 13 oz 8 26766 19076 8 9/18/2022 GHGA 265
Mexican Style Layered Bean Dip 20 oz 8 26766 14510 2 9/17/2022 GHGA 266
Mild Guacamole Blender 13 oz 8 26766 19045 4 9/17/2022 GHGA 267
Mild Guacamole Blender 9 oz 8 26766 14434 1 9/17/2022 GHGA 268
Mushroom Stir Fry Blend 9 oz 8 26766 19010 2 9/17/2022 GHGA 269
Seasoned Squash Onion & Dill 10.5 oz 8 26766 19036 2 9/17/2022 GHGA 270
Small Medium Hatch Chile Pico de Gallo 9 oz 8 26766 19062 1 9/18/2022 GHGA 271
Small Ranch Tray with Dip 21.0 oz 8 26766 19087 4 9/15/2022 GHGA 272
Snacking Peppers 12 oz 8 26766 19037 9 9/17/2022 GHGA 273
Spicy Guacamole Blender 9 oz 8 26766 14436 5 9/17/2022 GHGA 274
Steak Topper 7.5 oz 8 26766 19026 3 9/17/2022 GHGA 275
3 Skewer Veggie Kabobs 22 oz 8 26766 19008 9 9/17/2022 GHGA 276
Tri Pepper Blend 7 oz 8 26766 19003 4 9/15/2022 GHGA 277
Vegetable Bowl 42 oz 8 26766 18468 2 9/17/2022 GHGA 278

All the GHGA vegetable products in this recall have now expired, as shown in the list above. But Kroger has been selling them since September 11th. As a result, buyers might still have some at home in their refrigerators or freezers.

GHGA says it has not received any reports of illness connected with the recall. But symptoms can sometimes appear several weeks after eating contaminated products. Also, the theoretical risk of infection remains for those who still have GHGA products from the recall at home.

GHGA vegetable recall: Hamburger Fixin's product package and labels.
Listeria illness

People who consume food products containing this bacteria risk developing listeriosis. Healthy individuals usually experience short-term symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

But young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems risk complications. Moreover, pregnant women can experience miscarriages and stillbirths. Newborn babies are also at risk of infection.

GHGA vegetable recall: Diced Bell Pepper and White Onion product package and labels.
What you should do

GHGA urges customers who bought the vegetable products in the recall to return them to the place of purchase for a refund rather. Alternatively, the recalled veggies can simply be thrown in the garbage.

Consumers can contact GHGA using the information in the recall press release at this link.

The announcement features plenty of additional imagery of the GHGA vegetables that might contain Listeria. Those images will make it even easier to identify the products you might have in your pantry or refrigerator right now.

