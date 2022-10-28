Ice cream recall alert: Check your freezer for this recalled ice cream

Ice cream enthusiasts allergic to eggs should be aware of a new recall action from Zingerman’s Creamery that concerns various Paw Paw Gelato and Harvest Pumpkin Gelato. These Italian ice creams contain traces of egg that is not declared on the package. As a result, people with egg allergies risk developing potentially life-threatening reactions if they eat the ice cream from this recall.

Zingerman’s ice cream recall

Zingerman’s issued the ice cream recall this week, and the official announcement is available from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The company is recalling the following quantities and brands of ice creams:

173 pints of Paw Paw Gelato

50 quarts of Paw Paw Gelato

58 pints of Harvest Pumpkin Gelato

10 quarts of Harvest Pumpkin Gelato

The following lots are part of the recall:

Paw Paw (220916, 220928, 221005, 221012, 221018)

Harvest Pumpkin (220909, 220919, 220928)

Zingerman’s sold the Paw Paw and Harvest Pumpkin products in Ann Arbor and Chelsea, Michigan. Customers might have purchased these flavors from Zingerman’s Creamery, Zingerman’s Deli, Zingerman’s Mail Order (https://www.zingermans.com), Argus Farm Stop (Packard), and Agricole Farm Stop.

They come in paper pint and clear plastic quart containers featuring green Paw Paw and orange Harvest Pumpkin stickers.

The company discovered a mislabeling issue concerning the two ice cream products. The packaging lists “egg” on the “made in facility” allergens list. But it’s not included in the ingredients or the allergen declaration.

Zingerman’s changed its recipes earlier this year, adding egg yolk to the products to improve the overall quality. It also updated the gelato labels to reflect the new ingredient. However, the seasonal Paw Paw and Harvest Pumpkin flavors were overlooked.

An investigation showed that human error caused the omissions.

Egg allergies

Zingerman’s hasn’t yet received any reports of illness in connection with the ice cream products in this recall. But people who are allergic to eggs can experience symptoms as follows:

Skin inflammation or hives — the most common egg allergy reaction

Nasal congestion, runny nose, and sneezing (allergic rhinitis)

Digestive symptoms, such as cramps, nausea, and vomiting

Asthma signs and symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath

Moreover, severe egg allergies can lead to anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal condition that will cause severe symptoms:

Constriction of airways, including a swollen throat or a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Abdominal pain and cramping

Rapid pulse

Shock, with a severe drop in blood pressure, felt as dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

What you should do

Zingerman’s advises buyers who purchase the Paw Paw or Harvest Pumpkin Gelato ice cream products in this recall to return them to Zingerman’s Creamery in exchange for containers with corrected labels.

The recall announcement does not mention refunds, but you can contact the company with additional questions using the information available at this link.

People who are not allergic to eggs can still eat this ice cream. But keeping the product at home is risky if people with egg allergies ever visit.

Finally, consumers who think they’ve experienced symptoms after eating the ice cream should contact their healthcare provider.