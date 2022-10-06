Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now

Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions.

The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.

Meanwhile, the Old Europe recall concerns 12 kinds of cheese that were added to the list of 93 cheeses in a recent recall. All of these products might contain Listeria monocytogenes, which can lead to severe illness in some people.

Whole Foods Market cheese recall

Whole Foods issued a recall for Zerto Fontal cheese because the product contains egg lysozyme. The egg white protein does not appear on the product label. The recall announcement is available at this link from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Whole Foods sold the Zerto Fontal products from this cheese recall in 54 stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. The product was available in the specialty department. Whole Foods Market handled the slicing and packaging of the cheese.

Buyers can identify the products from the Whole Foods cheese recall by the name (Zerto Fontal), product code (20565300000), and sell-by dates (9/21/2022 – 10/20/2022). The cheese was available for purchase between September 21st and September 29th.

Whole Foods discovered the mislabeling problem when a customer complained that they got sick.

Separately, Old Europe issued a new update to its initial cheese recall dating back to September 30th. At the time, the recall included 93 different brands of Brie and Camembert products that were available nationwide. The FDA announcement is available here.

Old Europe explained that the products might be contaminated with Listeria. Now, the expanded cheese recall adds 12 additional cheeses to the recall, as follows:

Brand Product Name Packaging & size UPC Code CULINARY TOUR *8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 011225005350 CULINARY TOUR *11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 011225005367 LA BONNE VIE *8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 820581678814 LA BONNE VIE *11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 820581678821 LIDL * 8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 4056489151203 LIDL *11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 4056489151203 LIDL *11 oz Fig Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 4056489310907 PRIMO TAGLIO * 8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 021130098460 Reny Picot *8 oz Plain Baked Brie Clamshell 8 oz 033421050088 Reny Picot *11 oz Cranberry Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 033421051115 Reny Picot *11 oz Apple Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 033421500811 Reny Picot *11 oz Fig Baked Brie Clamshell 11 oz 033421053119

Health issues

Buyers who purchased these Whole Foods Market or Old Europe cheese products risk developing two different types of adverse reactions.

The Zerto Fontal cheese from Whole Foods can trigger allergic reactions in people who suffer from egg allergies. Here are some of the symptoms that might appear:

Skin inflammation or hives — the most common egg allergy reaction

Nasal congestion, runny nose, and sneezing (allergic rhinitis)

Digestive symptoms, such as cramps, nausea, and vomiting

Asthma signs and symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath

People who suffer from severe allergic reactions risk developing anaphylaxis, which can be fatal. Here’s how you recognize the condition:

Constriction of airways, including a swollen throat or a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Abdominal pain and cramping

Rapid pulse

Shock, with a severe drop in blood pressure, felt as dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

Listeriosis is the name of the illness that can occur after eating cheese products from Old Europe. We’ve already covered the symptoms and risks at this link.

Here’s what you should do

Customers who do not suffer from egg allergies can still eat the cheese from Whole Foods. Be careful serving it to visitors, however, because it could trigger an allergic reaction.

As for the One Europe products, there’s no way to know if your supply has been contaminated. The best course of action is to avoid the cheese completely.

People who own cheese products from the two recalls should avoid eating them. Instead, they should dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Buyers experiencing symptoms consistent with an allergic reaction to eggs or infection with Listeria should visit their doctors.

Finally, make sure you check out the press releases for the two cheese recalls for contact information and additional images. The FDA’s Whole Foods recall press release is available at this link. You’ll find the Old Europe updated recall over here.