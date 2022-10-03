Massive cheese recall: 93 different cheeses might have dangerous bacteria – here’s the full list

Cheese is one of the many products that can be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. When lab tests show positive results for the pathogen, products must be recalled to prevent consumers from getting sick. Old Europe Cheese was forced to do just that, issuing a massive recall for 93 different kinds of cheese that might contain the bacteria.

Old Europe Cheese recall

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a press release for the Old Europe Cheese recall at this link.

Old Europe Cheese recalled all its Brie and Camembert products with best-by dates through December 14th, 2022. The products were available in stores from August 1st, 2022, through September 28th, 2022. Old Europe Cheese sold the Brie and Camembert cheeses under various brands nationwide and in Mexico.

The company triggered a recall after a full environmental audit of 120 samples, covering both the product and the company’s facilities. None of the products showed contamination, but one of the facilities tested positive.

The following retailers might have stocked some of the various Old Europe Cheese products in the recall

Albertsons

Safeway

Meijer

Harding’s

Shaw’s

Price Chopper

Market Basket

Raley’s

Save Mart

Giant Foods

Stop & Shop

Fresh Thyme

Lidl

Sprouts

Athenian Foods

Whole Foods

Other stores might have also sold some of the recalled cheeses you’ll find listed below.

Full list of recalled Old Europe Cheese products

All of the Brie and Camembert products in the Old Europe Cheese recall are listed below. The list includes the product name and UPC code for easy identification:

Brand Product Name UPC Code BLACK BEAR 6 lb Black Bear Wheel N/A BLOCK AND BARREL 2.2 lb Block and Barrel Brie 078982603281 BLOCK AND BARREL 6.6 lb Block and Barrel Brie N/A CHARMANT 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel – CHARMANT N/A CHARMANT 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 033421023860 COBBLESTONE 2.2 lb Cobblestone Brie Wheel 822486179809 CULINARY TOUR 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 011225005145 CULINARY TOUR 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped N/A FREDERICKS 8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrapped N/A FREDERICKS 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 708820301214 FRESH THYME 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 841330111994 FRESH THYME 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 841330111987 FRESH THYME 8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped N/A FRESH THYME 8 oz Camembert-Traditionnel rounds 841330111970 GLENVIEW FARMS 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel 758108121355 GLENVIEW FARMS 3.25 lb Brie-double crème, rectangular RW 758108670150 GOOD AND GATHER 8 oz Good and Gather Wheel 085239047620 HEINEN 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 020601418028 JOAN OF ARC 14 oz Joan of Arc Brie Wheel 711565129111 JOAN OF ARC 2.2 lb Joan of Arc Herb and Garlic Wheel N/A JOAN OF ARC 2.2 lb Joan of Arc Peppercorn Wheel N/A JOAN OF ARC 6.5 lb Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel N/A JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Camembert Wheel 711565112243 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Double Cream Wedge 711565204993 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Double Creme Wheel 711565112236 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Slicing Brie 711565200520 JOAN OF ARC 8 oz Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel 711565129104 LA BONNE VIE 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 820581678678 LA BONNE VIE 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel 820581678685 LA BONNE VIE 6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW 820581678692 LA BONNE VIE 7 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped 820581678661 LA BONNE VIE 7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped 820581678654 LA BONNE VIE 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 820581678531 LA BONNE VIE 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 820581678746 LA BONNE VIE 8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds 820581678616 LIDL 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 4056489151739 LIFE IN PROVENCE 8 oz Brie – rounds 787984111952 MARKET 32 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 41735052865 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 41735052834 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped 41735052872 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 41735052858 MARKET 32 8 oz Brie-dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped 41735052889 MARKET 32 8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds 41735052841 MATRIE ‘D 2.2 lb Matrie’d Wheel 780487488422 METROPOLITAN 6.5 lb Metropolitan Wheel N/A METROPOLITAN 8 oz Metropolitan Wheel 711565007679 PRESTIGE 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 021140033635 PRIMO TAGLIO 6.5 lb Brie – w/Herbs, whole wheel N/A PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz – w/Herbs, wedges 21004900002 PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 021130045679 PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz Brie – slicing rectangle 021130098453 PRIMO TAGLIO 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO 133421027865 RED APPLE 7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 604262030005 RED APPLE 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped 604262030036 Reny Picot 1 lb Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle 033421024201 Reny Picot 14 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, rounds 033421022764 Reny Picot 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 033421022757 Reny Picot 14 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds 033421022795 Reny Picot 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 2.2 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 3.25 lb Brie – double crème, rectangular N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie – double crème w/Herbs, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW – RENY PICOT N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Brie-dbl crème w/Peppercorn, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 6.5 lb Camembert – double crème, whole wheel N/A Reny Picot 7 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped 033421022429 Reny Picot 7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds no cups N/A Reny Picot 7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped 033421022417 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Peppercorn, wedges, saran wrapped N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 033421022863 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle 033421024300 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO 133421027865 Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – trpl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW – ST ROCCO N/A Reny Picot 8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped 033421022313 Reny Picot 8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds 033421022900 Reny Picot 8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds 033421024904 ST RANDEAUX 14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 636625003401 ST RANDEAUX 2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel N/A ST RANDEAUX 6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW N/A ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrpd RW N/A ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Pepper, wedges, saran wrpd RW N/A ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds 636625003418 ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 636625003548 ST RANDEAUX 8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel, rounds 636625003425 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – rounds 725439802550 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds 725439999731 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – w/Herb center layer, rounds 725439802567 TASTE OF INSPIRATION 8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped N/A TRADER JOE 8 oz Trader Joe Slicing 00505086

The company explains that retailers might have repackaged its products into smaller containers, selling those packages to consumers.

Listeria infections

The Listeria strain that Old Europe Cheese detected has been linked to 6 cases of listeriosis from 2017 to 2022. However, the cases were not associated with the Old Europe Cheese brands. The company says it decided to recall the products in order to avoid any risk to customers.

People who eat foods that contain the bacteria risk developing listeriosis. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Healthy people should recover within a few days, but the bacteria can lead to severe illness in young children, frail or elderly adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

Also serious are the side effects for pregnant women. An infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths. Moreover, newborn babies can develop severe illnesses.

What you should do

Old Europe Cheese advises customers who purchased the Brie and Camembert products in the recall not to eat them. Instead, they should discard the product and contact the company to discuss a refund.

Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures. People can become sick immediately after consuming the products or several weeks later.

Also, listeria can spread to other foods and surfaces. The FDA says anyone who purchased or received the products in the list above should clean and sanitize surfaces and containers that might have come in contact with these products.

Furthermore, customers should visit their doctors if they think they have experienced listeriosis symptoms.

One Europe Cheese has a telephone line in place to answer additional questions. You’ll find contact information in the FDA press announcement at this link. The announcement also contains other product images for the cheese brands in the recall.