Massive cheese recall: 93 different cheeses might have dangerous bacteria – here’s the full list

Cheese is one of the many products that can be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. When lab tests show positive results for the pathogen, products must be recalled to prevent consumers from getting sick. Old Europe Cheese was forced to do just that, issuing a massive recall for 93 different kinds of cheese that might contain the bacteria.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a press release for the Old Europe Cheese recall at this link.
Old Europe Cheese recalled all its Brie and Camembert products with best-by dates through December 14th, 2022. The products were available in stores from August 1st, 2022, through September 28th, 2022. Old Europe Cheese sold the Brie and Camembert cheeses under various brands nationwide and in Mexico.
The company triggered a recall after a full environmental audit of 120 samples, covering both the product and the company’s facilities. None of the products showed contamination, but one of the facilities tested positive.
The following retailers might have stocked some of the various Old Europe Cheese products in the recall
- Albertsons
- Safeway
- Meijer
- Harding’s
- Shaw’s
- Price Chopper
- Market Basket
- Raley’s
- Save Mart
- Giant Foods
- Stop & Shop
- Fresh Thyme
- Lidl
- Sprouts
- Athenian Foods
- Whole Foods
Other stores might have also sold some of the recalled cheeses you’ll find listed below.
Full list of recalled Old Europe Cheese products
All of the Brie and Camembert products in the Old Europe Cheese recall are listed below. The list includes the product name and UPC code for easy identification:
|Brand
|Product Name
|UPC Code
|BLACK BEAR
|6 lb Black Bear Wheel
|N/A
|BLOCK AND BARREL
|2.2 lb Block and Barrel Brie
|078982603281
|BLOCK AND BARREL
|6.6 lb Block and Barrel Brie
|N/A
|CHARMANT
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel – CHARMANT
|N/A
|CHARMANT
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421023860
|COBBLESTONE
|2.2 lb Cobblestone Brie Wheel
|822486179809
|CULINARY TOUR
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|011225005145
|CULINARY TOUR
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FREDERICKS
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FREDERICKS
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|708820301214
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|841330111994
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|841330111987
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|FRESH THYME
|8 oz Camembert-Traditionnel rounds
|841330111970
|GLENVIEW FARMS
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|758108121355
|GLENVIEW FARMS
|3.25 lb Brie-double crème, rectangular RW
|758108670150
|GOOD AND GATHER
|8 oz Good and Gather Wheel
|085239047620
|HEINEN
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|020601418028
|JOAN OF ARC
|14 oz Joan of Arc Brie Wheel
|711565129111
|JOAN OF ARC
|2.2 lb Joan of Arc Herb and Garlic Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|2.2 lb Joan of Arc Peppercorn Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|6.5 lb Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel
|N/A
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Camembert Wheel
|711565112243
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Double Cream Wedge
|711565204993
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Double Creme Wheel
|711565112236
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Slicing Brie
|711565200520
|JOAN OF ARC
|8 oz Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel
|711565129104
|LA BONNE VIE
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|820581678678
|LA BONNE VIE
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|820581678685
|LA BONNE VIE
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW
|820581678692
|LA BONNE VIE
|7 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped
|820581678661
|LA BONNE VIE
|7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped
|820581678654
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|820581678531
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|820581678746
|LA BONNE VIE
|8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|820581678616
|LIDL
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|4056489151739
|LIFE IN PROVENCE
|8 oz Brie – rounds
|787984111952
|MARKET 32
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|41735052865
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|41735052834
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|41735052872
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|41735052858
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Brie-dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped
|41735052889
|MARKET 32
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds
|41735052841
|MATRIE ‘D
|2.2 lb Matrie’d Wheel
|780487488422
|METROPOLITAN
|6.5 lb Metropolitan Wheel
|N/A
|METROPOLITAN
|8 oz Metropolitan Wheel
|711565007679
|PRESTIGE
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|021140033635
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|6.5 lb Brie – w/Herbs, whole wheel
|N/A
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz – w/Herbs, wedges
|21004900002
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|021130045679
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – slicing rectangle
|021130098453
|PRIMO TAGLIO
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO
|133421027865
|RED APPLE
|7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|604262030005
|RED APPLE
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|604262030036
|Reny Picot
|1 lb Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle
|033421024201
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, rounds
|033421022764
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421022757
|Reny Picot
|14 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|033421022795
|Reny Picot
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|2.2 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|3.25 lb Brie – double crème, rectangular
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème w/Herbs, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW – RENY PICOT
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Brie-dbl crème w/Peppercorn, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|6.5 lb Camembert – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped
|033421022429
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds no cups
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped
|033421022417
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Peppercorn, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|033421022863
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle
|033421024300
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO
|133421027865
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – trpl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW – ST ROCCO
|N/A
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|033421022313
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds
|033421022900
|Reny Picot
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds
|033421024904
|ST RANDEAUX
|14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|636625003401
|ST RANDEAUX
|2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrpd RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Pepper, wedges, saran wrpd RW
|N/A
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds
|636625003418
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|636625003548
|ST RANDEAUX
|8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel, rounds
|636625003425
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – rounds
|725439802550
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds
|725439999731
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – w/Herb center layer, rounds
|725439802567
|TASTE OF INSPIRATION
|8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped
|N/A
|TRADER JOE
|8 oz Trader Joe Slicing
|00505086
The company explains that retailers might have repackaged its products into smaller containers, selling those packages to consumers.
Listeria infections
The Listeria strain that Old Europe Cheese detected has been linked to 6 cases of listeriosis from 2017 to 2022. However, the cases were not associated with the Old Europe Cheese brands. The company says it decided to recall the products in order to avoid any risk to customers.
People who eat foods that contain the bacteria risk developing listeriosis. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
Healthy people should recover within a few days, but the bacteria can lead to severe illness in young children, frail or elderly adults, and those with weakened immune systems.
Also serious are the side effects for pregnant women. An infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths. Moreover, newborn babies can develop severe illnesses.
What you should do
Old Europe Cheese advises customers who purchased the Brie and Camembert products in the recall not to eat them. Instead, they should discard the product and contact the company to discuss a refund.
Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures. People can become sick immediately after consuming the products or several weeks later.
Also, listeria can spread to other foods and surfaces. The FDA says anyone who purchased or received the products in the list above should clean and sanitize surfaces and containers that might have come in contact with these products.
Furthermore, customers should visit their doctors if they think they have experienced listeriosis symptoms.
One Europe Cheese has a telephone line in place to answer additional questions. You’ll find contact information in the FDA press announcement at this link. The announcement also contains other product images for the cheese brands in the recall.