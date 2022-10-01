Drug recall: These supplements are secretly hiding erectile dysfunction drugs

Wonder Pill is the latest dietary supplement subject to a recall after testing found the medicine contains an undeclared erectile dysfunction drug. The drug in question is tadalafil, an ingredient that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil, the generic name for Cialis, is part of a family of drugs called phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The drug can interact with other medications that customers might take to treat heart illness, leading to potentially fatal side effects.

By including tadalafil, Wonder Pill becomes a drug that the FDA has not approved, as the safety and efficacy have not been established. That’s why there’s a recall in place for the supplement, and why you should stop taking it immediately if you have any.

Wonder Pill Recall

Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle issued the Wonder Pill recall this week. The FDA press release is available at this link.

The company explains that it’s recalling two lots of Wonder Pill products: lot 20210912 and lot 31853-501. They expire in September 2024 and were available online nationwide via Amazon and Walmart.

The products come in 10-count blisters that are co-packaged in a carton. The Wonder Pill supplement also comes in a 60-count bottle, which can be seen below.

Amazon laboratory analysis detected the presence of tadalafil, leading to the Wonder Pill recall. This action is part of a broader initiative that started a few years ago.

The FDA issued a warning on December 17th, 2020, instructing customers to avoid certain products sold on Amazon, eBay, and other retailers. The FDA explained that the drugs might contain potentially dangerous ingredients without declaring them. Furthermore, the agency encouraged online marketplaces to ensure these products are unavailable to buyers via their platforms.

Why tadalafil is dangerous

On its own, tadalafil is a drug that customers can use to treat erectile dysfunction. The FDA approved it for this use, but it must be prescribed by a doctor.

Physicians should prescribe the medicine to patients only after considering their medical history and other illnesses.

By not disclosing the presence of tadalafil on the package, the Wonder Pill drug endangers customers who shouldn’t be taking PDE-5 inhibitors.

Tadalafil can interact with nitrates, which are common prescription drugs. This can have unwanted consequences that can be life-threatening. Specifically, tadalafil and nitrates like nitroglycerin can lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.

People who have diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease often take nitrates. Some of them might also purchase dietary supplements like Wonder Pill without knowing they contain a substance that can cause dangerous interactions.

What you should do

Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle has not yet received any reports of adverse events related to the Wonder Pill recall. But customers who are also taking nitrates still risk experiencing side effects. Even healthy people should not consume supplements that contain hidden ingredients.

The company urges consumers to stop using the product. It’s also notifying Amazon and Walmart buyers about the Wonder Pill recall to arrange a return.

Separately, customers who think they’ve experienced side effects after using the supplement should contact their doctors.

Finally, check out the recall’s press release at this link. It contains contact information for Proper Trade LLC/My Stellar Lifestyle and the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.