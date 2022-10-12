Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen

Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.

DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY from Amazon for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

The recall concerns specific lots of Sesame Sticks Mix and Roasted and Salted Sunflower Meat Tub products. Lipari’s sister company JLM packaged the snacks.

Lipari Foods snack recall

Lipari issued the voluntary snack recall on October 7th. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the announcement a few days later.

The two products were available to consumers without branding. But you can identify the products in the recall with the help of the following codes:

Brand Product Lipari Product # Size Lot Code Best By Date UPC JLM TUB SESAME STICKS MIX 368268 11 oz. 08202209B

13202209B 03/07/23

03/12/23 094776081646 JLM TUB SUNFLOWER MEAT

ROASTED/SALTED 210903 10 oz. 09202209B

12202209B 03/08/23

03/11/23 760208118135

Buyers in the following states should inspect their pantries to determine if they own any of the Lipari snacks in the recall: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Lipari explains it became aware of the cashew problem when JLM discovered the ingredient in the bulk Oil Roasted and Salted Sunflower Seeds product from their bulk supplier, Shah Trading Co.

JLM used the bulk product to package the Sesame Sticks Mix and Roasted/Salted Sunflower Meat Tub products.

Tree nuts allergies

Lipari says the snacks in the recall have not caused any illnesses to date. But food products that contain undeclared allergens can still lead to allergic reactions.

People who are allergic to cashews and other tree nuts risk developing potentially life-threatening adverse reactions. The symptoms are consistent with any food allergy, and they can appear right after eating products like the two Lipari snacks.

Here’s what you might expect from cashew allergies:

Tingling or itching in the mouth

Hives, itching, or eczema

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, or other parts of the body

Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

Some people will experience anaphylaxis, a life-threatening condition that can appear in severe allergies. Here’s how to recognize the reaction:

Constriction and tightening of the airways

A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

What you should do

People who are not allergic to cashews can still eat the Sesame Sticks Mix and Roasted/Salted Sunflower Meat Tub products in this recall. However, these two Lipari snacks can be dangerous to other people in your household, especially visitors. The cashew ingredient does not appear on the label, and people with allergies might eat the snacks as a result.

Lipari urges buyers not to eat the products in the recall. Instead, they should return the snacks to the place of purchase for a refund.

Anyone who wants to reach out to Lipari for more information will find contact details in the recall press release at this link.