Delta flight cancellations: Here’s what the airline might owe you

While many airlines have rebounded from the CrowdStrike outage that impacted thousands of flights over the past weekend, Delta Air Lines is struggling to get back on track. As of 12 PM ET on Tuesday, there had already been around 1,300 flight cancellations, with Delta accounting for over a third of them. According to CNN, the disaster is likely to continue for the rest of the week as Delta works to fix problems with its crew tracking system.

Thousands of passengers all over the US have been stranded for days as they try to reach their destinations. Unfortunately, Delta is so backed up that being placed on a new flight is impossible for many passengers right now. Below, we will tell you everything you need to know about being compensated for your delay or cancellation.

How to get compensation for flight delays or cancellations

If you’re stuck in an airport right now, you’ve probably already spoken to a gate agent or a Delta representative on the phone. Your flight may have been rescheduled at least once or twice, and you might have had to pay for your own hotels, meals, and transportation somewhere you never intended to stay. According to Delta’s policies, you are more than likely eligible to be reimbursed for all of this, even if you didn’t receive a credit from Delta up front.

Delta says that U.S. and Canadian residents who incur hotel, transportation, or meal expenses due to cancellations or delays of over 3 hours which are within the airline’s control can submit a reimbursement request using the Reimbursement Request form.

Delta has also begun issuing travel waivers for travelers who booked a flight before July 23 and were trying to fly anywhere between July 19 and July 28. The waiver gives Delta customers the ability to make a one-time change to their itinerary. The fare difference will be waived as long as the rebooked travel occurs on or before August 4 in the same cabin. If the new itinerary occurs after August 4, 2024, a difference in fare may apply.

Finally, if you’re still in your home city and want to give up on your trip altogether, use the Travel Disruption Refund Request form to cancel the flight and submit a refund request. If you paid for the flight with a credit or debit card, you should receive a refund within 7 days.