Mod Bikes expands lineup with new Mod Berlin e-bike to transform urban commuting

By
Published Jul 15th, 2024 11:38AM EDT
Mod Bikes Berlin e-bike
Image: Mod Bikes

Today, Mod Bikes expands its 2024 lineup with a new Mod Berlin e-bike, its “most powerful, smart, and customizable” e-bike to date. According to the company, this new addition combines a sleek, minimalist European design with robust performance, making it a great option for both city streets and trails.

It offers a 750W hub motor with a torque sensor, a top speed of up to 28MPH, and a dual battery capable of up to 90 miles of range. Available in charcoal black and brushed aluminum, the Mod Berlin e-bike is equipped with a smart S3 Color Display, which helps riders easily access real-time data and control settings.

Image source: Mod Bikes

Like the rest of the 2024 Mod Bikes lineup, the Berlin offers five pre-configured riding modes: Eco, Boost, Turbo, Cargo, and Fit; it also works with Lumos smart helmets, which introduces a new smart color display that enables riders to synchronize their bikes with the company’s ultra-smart helmets seamlessly. With that, you can:

  • Turn signals: Activate turn signals directly from the bike’s control panel
  • Brake light: Wirelessly sense and mirror bike brake light
  • Auto-off: Automatically turns off the helmet when the bike is powered off.

With a dual suspension system, Mod Bikes says this new addition absorbs bumps and shocks, “ensuring a pleasant experience whether you’re on city streets or rugged trails.” It also offers ergonomic grips and a wide premium gel saddle to enhance comfort for longer journeys.

Image source: Mod Bikes

Compatible with Mod Bikes’ Snap-On accessories, riders can modify their e-bike setup with a Snap-On Trunk Bag, a Snap-On Basket for carrying groceries, or the Snap-On Bench Seat for riding with little ones. The company says more accessories are planned for later this year.

Besides that, it features a thumb throttle for quick acceleration, password protection for security, and multiple mounting points for accessories, making the Mod Berlin perfect for both daily commuting and off-road adventures.

The new Mod Berlin is now on presale for $2,199 (the usual price is $2,499). It’s expected to launch in early September. The Lumos Ultra Smart Helmet can already be ordered for $119.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

