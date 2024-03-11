Mod Bikes launches 2024 e-bike lineup with incredible new Lumos smart helmet features

During the SXSW 2024, Mod Bikes debuted its new e-bike collection, with several improvements over the lineup, including its signature Snap-on System as a standard on all bikes, letting rider modify their e-bikes to fit their journey through the day.

All 2024 e-bikes can add any Snap-On collection accessories, including a bag or basket, bench seat, or a second battery configuration for extended adventures. In addition, the company has added five new riding modes to help with your daily needs:

Fit: Get a workout with a balanced assist

Get a workout with a balanced assist Eco: Enjoy longer rides without fatigue

Enjoy longer rides without fatigue Cargo: Designed for efficiency and carrying heavy loads

Designed for efficiency and carrying heavy loads Sport: Stronger assist for cruising at higher speeds

Stronger assist for cruising at higher speeds Turbo: Experience max acceleration and performance

Image source: Mod Bikes

With a new, larger display, it’s easier to see speed, battery level, and assist mode even with bright sunlight while pedaling. Also, the new integrated handbrake (for Easy bikes only) offers an extra layer of security, allowing you to park on a slope or an uneven surface with confidence.

The new MOD Cargo, MOD Easy 3, and Mod City + 3 offer 750W hub motors, a battery with up to 50 miles on a single charge, and the ability to add a second removable battery for up to 100 miles in total.

Mod Bikes’ partnership with Lumos makes riding a bike safer than ever

Image source: Mod Bikes

What makes the 2024 Mod Bikes lineup so enticing is the partnership with Lumos, which introduces a new smart color display that enables riders to synchronize their bikes with the company’s ultra-smart helmets seamlessly. With that, you can:

Turn signals: Activate turn signals directly from the bike’s control panel

Activate turn signals directly from the bike’s control panel Brake light: Wirelessly sense and mirror bike brake light

Wirelessly sense and mirror bike brake light Auto-off: Automatically turns off the helmet when the bike is powered off.

The new e-bikes, Snap-on accessories, and Lumus helmets are available at the Mod Bikes store.