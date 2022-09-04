New walnut recall: These nuts might be dangerous due to a manufacturing accident

People who suffer from tree nut allergies, especially pecan, should be on the lookout for a new chopped walnut recall, as the pouches have been mislabeled due to an accident during the manufacturing process. Instead of walnuts, they contain pecans. As a result, customers who are allergic to pecan can risk experiencing life-threatening reactions.

South Georgia Pecan Co. walnut recall

South Georgia Pecan Co. issued the walnut recall recently after discovering the mislabeling issue. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted the announcement at this link.

Buyers should be looking for 4oz. Great Value Walnut Chopped Pieces in resealable pouches. Check for the following identifiers:

Lot: 29329

UPC: 78742201344

Use By Dates: April 29th, 2023

South Georgia Pecan shipped the product to select Walmart stores in Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

The company explains that a packaging run of pecans accidentally got a Chopped Walnuts label during manufacturing. A retailer notified South Georgia Pecan on August 16th that the pouches contained pecan pieces instead of walnut.

South Georgia Pecan has not received any reports of illness to date.

Pecan allergies

Tree nut allergies are among the most common food allergies in children and adults, according to FoodAllergy.gov. Six tree nuts are responsible for most allergic reactions, including walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, cashews, and pistachios.

Moreover, people allergic to one tree nut might be allergic to another. That’s why consuming pecans from the mislabeled walnut pouches in the recall can be risky for people allergic to these tree nuts.

Pecan allergies will typically cause symptoms that are common for food allergies:

Tingling or itching in the mouth

Hives, itching, or eczema

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, or other parts of the body

Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

Severe reactions can be life-threatening. Anaphylaxis is the name of this severe complication, and here are its symptoms:

Constriction and tightening of the airways

A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

What you should do

If you don’t suffer from pecan or tree nut allergies, you can eat the pecans in the mislabeled walnut pouches without risking an illness. However, the pecans might be a risk to other people in your household or visitors to your home. Not to mention that you probably wanted to buy walnuts when you picked them up off the shelf.

South Georgia Pecan urges buyers to return the walnut pouches in this recall to the place of purchase for a full refund. Another option is discarding the product, so you eliminate the allergen from your home.

Furthermore, consumers who might have experienced allergic reactions after eating pecans from the walnut pouches should seek medical guidance.

Finally, make sure you read through the walnut recall press release at this link. It contains contact information for South Georgia Pecan if you have additional questions.