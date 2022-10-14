Pasta salad recall: If you bought this pasta salad, you might need to throw it out

Cashew is a type of tree nut that can cause severe allergic reactions in some people. A few days ago, we warned you of a huge Lipari Foods snack recall following the discovery of undeclared cashews in the product. It’s now time to look at a pasta salad recall from Craftology involving the same allergen.

It’s not just a coincidence, as Craftology sources sunflower seeds from Lipari. In turn, Lipari gets the ingredient from Shah Trading Company Limited. A case of the Sunflower Seeds Oil RS bulk from Shah contained the allergen, triggering the Lipari recall. In turn, Craftology had to initiate this pasta salad recall for the same reason.

Craftology Pasta Salad recall

Craftology issued a recall this week for multiple lots of its “This Is My Happy Place Pasta Salad”. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has the press release at this link.

The pasta salad in this recall was available in the midwestern US from various retailers. It comes in a 14-ounce clear plastic clamshell package featuring a single label around the top side and bottom. The container’s clear side contains the use-by and lot codes you’ll need to check to determine whether your supply is part of the pasta salad recall.

USE BY: 10-04-22 LOT: 223008 USE BY: 10-12-22 LOT: 220709 USE BY: 10-14-22 LOT: 220909 USE BY: 10-18-22 LOT: 221309 USE BY: 10-20-22 LOT: 221509 USE BY: 10-25-22 LOT: 222009 USE BY: 10-27-22 LOT: 222209

Tree nuts allergies

Craftology notes that at the time the recall was announced, it had not received any illness reports connected to the pasta salad product containing cashews. But people allergic to tree nuts, especially cashews, might risk adverse reactions.

Tree nut allergies are very common, with cashew being one of the top six tree nuts to cause allergies: walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio.

Exposure to the allergen will trigger the same reactions you’d get from any food allergy. These can appear immediately after consuming the product:

Tingling or itching in the mouth

Hives, itching, or eczema

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, or other parts of the body

Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

People with severe allergies risk developing a life-threatening condition called anaphylaxis which can lead to breathing issues and other symptoms:

Constriction and tightening of the airways

A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

What you should do

The Craftology pasta salad in this recall is still okay to eat if it’s within its best-by period and if you’re not allergic to cashews. But storing products that contain unlisted allergens might endanger visitors to your home who eat the product thinking it’s safe.

Craftology urges buyers to return the pasta salad from this recall to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Moreover, people who think they might have experienced adverse reactions connected to the pasta product should contact their healthcare provider.

Finally, buyers should read the full announcement at this link. That’s where they’ll find contact information for Craftology.