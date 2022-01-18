Critical recall issued because this popular product can burst into flames

Whether it’s air conditioners, Amazon mattresses, or wireless headphones, any products will see immediate recalls if they pose fire hazards to the user. They often require immediate action. These are just some of the recalls that we saw recently involving an unexpected fire risk. With that in mind, a new Pearl River propane hose recall is all the more important, as the product is obviously intended for use around an open flame.

A recently discovered defect can lead to accidental fires that can severely hurt nearby people. For that reason, it’s crucial that you read about the new recall.

The Pearl River propane hose recall

Pearl River recently announced the recall, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The action involves hoses that are routinely used on propane torches and accessories.

The propane hoses in the recall can swell and rupture. If that happens, propane gas can leak, which poses a serious fire hazard to the user and anyone else nearby.

Pearl River sold about 43,000 propane hoses that are now part of the recall. They were available online at Amazon, eBay, Home Depot, Walmart, and Wayfair from January 2021 through May 2021. The company sold the propane hoses for $20, while the propane-powered torches cost $45.

Pearl River received three reports of propane hoses swelling and rupturing. Thankfully, there have been no injuries reported so far.

The recall involves Pearl River 3Q20 or 4Q20 propane hoses. These are the complete details for the two models:

PEARL RIVER FILE NO. 70177655 LP-GAS HOSE HP14 M.W.P 350 PSIG 1/4″ STANDARD CSA8.3&UL21 3Q20 T/P

PEARL RIVER FILE NO. 70177655 LP-GAS HOSE HP14 M.W.P 350 PSIG 1/4″ STANDARD CSA8.3&UL21 4Q20 T/P

The company says you’ll find the item/batch number on the body of the propane hose. You’ll also have to look for the following item numbers and/or item descriptions:

What you should do

If you own any of the propane hoses in the recall, you should stop using them immediately. Even if you haven’t experienced issues with your Pearl River propane hose so far, you should ensure that you stop using it immediately. The risk of fire and injury obviously isn’t something that will go away on its own.

Pearl River will not refund your purchase, but it’ll issue a replacement for the propane hose models in the recall.

The company will replace the faulty products free of charge. Per the manufacturer’s instructions, you’ll need to cut the units you might have at home and send in a photo showing that the hose is no longer operable. Once Pearl River processes your email, you’ll be sent a free replacement.

Even before the replacement arrives, you can throw away the cut propane hose in the recall.

Check out the full CPSC announcement at this link for more information, including images of the products in the recall and contact information for Pearl River.