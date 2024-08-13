Rivian adds Apple Music spatial audio support – here’s how to enjoy it

Apple and Rivian announced that Apple Music’s spatial audio feature with support for Dolby Atmos is now available to Rivian cars. In addition to an Apple Music subscription, Rivian drivers need the Connect+ platform, the vehicle’s streaming and connectivity subscription, to enjoy this premium feature.

With a deep integration into Rivian’s software, listeners can easily search and browse through Apple Music’s catalog of over 100 million songs, over 30,000 curated playlists, and global live-streaming radio stations.

“With the introduction of Spatial Audio, Apple Music elevated the listening experience for music fans around the world and gave artists a new way to make and think about their music,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We’re excited to bring this experience natively to Rivian drivers, along with all the beloved features and human-curated content that make Apple Music the best destination for music lovers.”

This new feature is available for Rivian drivers with Premium Audio capabilities, a Rivian-designed sound system that enables spatial audio thanks to Dolby Atmos.

“We care deeply about bringing a seamless, top sound quality experience. Thanks to this significant technical collaboration with Apple’s engineers, our vehicles offer an incredible audio entertainment experience that enhances the daily adventures of Rivian customers,” said Wassym Bensaid, Rivian’s Chief Software Officer.

That said, here’s what you need to know to start listening to spatial audio songs in your Rivian: