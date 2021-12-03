Urgent headphones recall: These popular earbuds might catch fire while you use them

Wireless headphones are all the rage right now. Whether they’re Bluetooth earphones connected by a wire or a neckband, true wireless earbuds, or actual wireless headphones, they all connect to smartphones via Bluetooth for music, podcasts, and calls. They’re incredibly convenient to use, especially on devices that lack the traditional headphone jack. What’s not convenient is wireless headphones overheating and catching fire. That’s what happened to various DeWalt Jobsite Pro wireless earphones recently, with the manufacturer reporting 61 incidents. As a result, E-filliate issued a recall of 301,800 wireless headphones that pose burn and fire risks.

The DeWalt Jobsite Pro headphones recall

The CPSC announced the wireless earphones recall earlier this week, advising owners to return the $60 headphones and have them replaced at no charge.

Sold under the DeWalt brand, the wireless headphones are actually made by a different company. That’s why E-filliate filed the headphones recall with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) rather than DeWalt. E-filliate imported the DeWalt Jobsite Pro wireless earphones from China between December 2019 and July 2021.

The earbuds were sold in various places during that period, including Home Depot, Lowe’s stores, CyberGuys.com, and other electronics stores and hardware stores nationwide.

The DeWalt Jobsite Pro wireless earphones have a black and yellow neckband with wired earbuds, as seen in these images. The codes subject to recall are D4 1910, D4 1912, D4 2003, D4 2004, D4 2006, D4 2009, D4 2011, D4 2012, D4 2101, D4 2103, and D4 2104. You’ll find the codes printed on the left side of the band. If there’s no code at all, your earbuds are part of the headphones recall.

What you should do

The CPSC advises owners to stop using the wireless earphones and contact E-filliate immediately. You’ll receive a prepaid shipping label to return the product to the company. You’ll then receive a free replacement.

E-filliate issued the DeWalt headphones recall after 61 reports of the DeWalt Jobsite Pro overheating while charging or during use. There were five cases of fire and four reports of minor burn injuries. As you can see, this is a very serious recall.

The earphones should be more rugged than the average wireless earphones, as they should cater to construction workers who might need durable equipment. As seen in the promo video below, the DeWalt Jobsite Pro headphones should handle drops with ease, as well as accidents involving liquids. That’s all well and good, but it’s meaningless if they catch fire while you’re using them.

In other words, the risk of fire and burns is real. Even if you haven’t experienced any overheating while using the Jobsite Pro wireless headphones, you should take the recall seriously and return the potentially faulty products to the manufacturer.

For more information, including contact details for E-filliate, check out CPSC’s announcement at this link. Separately, E-filliate put up this notice on its website.