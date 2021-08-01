Best true wireless headphones in 2021: Which earbuds to buy

True wireless headphones are now commonplace. Gone are the days when there were only two or three options on the market. These days, there are hundreds. That, of course, can make it hard to find the best true wireless headphones for your needs.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide.

There are a number of things to consider before buying a pair of true wireless headphones. If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, then a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro might be better for you. If not, it’s worth ignoring AirPods altogether. You’ll also want to think about battery life, whether you want noise cancelation, and how you plan on using them. If you plan on keeping the charging case in your pocket a lot, you’ll want a case that’s small enough to fit in a pocket.

Without further ado, here are the best true wireless headphones out there right now.

Best true wireless headphones overall: Sony WF-1000XM4

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Pros: Great audio quality, lots of smart features, good fit, noise-canceling

Cons: Expensive

Sony has long made some of the best consumer headphones out there, and the Sony WF-1000XM4 are a perfect example of that. These headphones completely revamp Sony’s true wireless headphones, offering a better fit, better audio quality, and more features than their predecessors.

One of the best things about Sony’s headphones recently has been how smart they are. These headphones offer things like Sony’s speak-to-chat feature that automatically enables transparency mode, along with an EQ in the app, and more. Not only that, but they also have excellent noise cancelation tech, and it can also be adjusted. The downside? These are among the more expensive true wireless headphones out there.

Read our full review

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Headphones Price: $278.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best true wireless headphones for Apple users: AirPods Pro

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Pros: Good audio quality, works well with Apple devices, unique features

Cons: Expensive

If you live within Apple’s ecosystem, then the AirPods Pro are easily the true wireless headphones for you. Not only do the headphones have that AirPods design and fit well in most ears, but they also offer tons of super-smart features that only work on Apple products.

Many of these features are actually very useful. For example, Automatic Switching allows the headphones to quickly switch between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac as you use them. And, Spatial Audio gives your audio a 3D feel that’s particularly cool when watching movies. The headphones also offer good noise cancelation and decent battery life. They are a bit pricey, but if you’re an Apple user, they’re worth the money.

Read our full review

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best true wireless headphones for sports: Beats Powerbeats Pro

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Pros: Excellent fit, solid audio quality, good Apple integration

Cons: Huge charging case, still a little pricey

Looking for a pair of true wireless headphones for sports and working out? The Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless headphones are an excellent choice. These headphones not only sound pretty good, but they also offer an earhook-style fit that keeps them in your ears even during heavy movement.

As Apple headphones, the Beats Powerbeats Pro headphones also offer things like automatic switching, which is super helpful. They’re not noise-canceling, and they don’t have premium features like Spatial Audio, but for running and working out, they’re still the way to go.

Beats Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Headphones List Price:$199.95 Price:$179.95 You Save:$20.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best-sounding true wireless headphones: Master & Dynamic MW08

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Pros: Good fit, excellent audio quality, noise-canceling

Cons: Expensive

Master & Dynamic has been building some of the best headphones out there over the past few years, and the MW08 earbuds are no exception. These headphones may be expensive, but if you’re looking for a pair of great-sounding headphones, these are the way to go.

They’re not just good-sounding headphones though. Master & Dynamic has also done a good job at ensuring these headphones fit into your ears well, without falling out. And, they work with an app that allows you to control noise cancelation and the EQ of the audio.

There is a downside to consider. These headphones are pricier than any other headphones on this list — so they’re a bit of an investment. And, while they have noise cancelation, it’s not the best out there.

Read our full review

Master & Dynamic MW08 True Wireless Headphones Price: $299.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best true wireless headphones under $100: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

Image source: Samsung

Pros: Inexpensive, good battery life, wireless charging

Cons: Not as smart as some others

Not everyone wants to spend a ton of cash on a pair of true wireless headphones. If you’re looking for something a little more budget-friendly, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are the way to go. Note that the retail price of these earbuds is $150, but they’re routinely discounted to around $100.

Despite the lower price tag, the headphones still have a lot going for them. For example, they offer wireless charging, along with a relatively compact charging case that should make them easily pocketable. They also have solid battery life and sound pretty good.

So what’s wrong with them? Well, the Galaxy Buds Plus don’t have noise cancelation, and while they sound good, they don’t sound quite as good as some of the other options on this list.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus True Wireless Headphones List Price: $149.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $50.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best true wireless headphones with Alexa: Amazon Echo Buds 2

Image source: Amazon

Pros: Integration with Alexa, noise cancelation, solid audio quality, inexpensive

Cons: Noise cancelation is only fine

If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that you can use with Alexa, then the Amazon Echo Buds 2 are probably the headphones to buy. These headphones offer noise cancelation and solid audio quality, plus they allow you to interact with Alexa whenever you’re wearing them.

Despite the lower price, these headphones still have noise cancelation, which is a really nice touch, despite the fact that the noise cancelation tech isn’t quite as good as on other headphones. They also sound pretty good for the price, and have a five-hour battery life.